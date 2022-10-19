Former Opelousas police officer convicted in attack on restrained teenager

A former Opelousas police officer could face jail time after he was convicted Tuesday on three counts of malfeasance in connection with a 2019 attack on a teenager who was restrained in an emergency room hospital bed.

Tyron Andrepont, 50, now awaits a sentencing date following a court-ordered pre-sentence investigation that will probably occur sometime during the next six months.

Andrepont resigned from the Opelousas Police Department less than a year after Louisiana State Police investigators determined from hospital camera footage that Andrepont allegedly used “excessive force” in handling Jonah Coleman, a patient at Opelousas General Hospital.

According to a previous article in The Daily World, Coleman was not a suspect in a crime or in police custody.

St. Landry Parish Assistant District Attorney Katie Ryan, who was the lead prosecutor for the two-day jury before retired District Judge Ronnie Cox, said during an interview that each count of malfeasance against Andrepont carries a maximum sentence of five years, with or without hard labor.

Flora Coleman, mother of Jonah Coleman, spoke to reporters after the trial and said she hopes Andrepont will never work again as a police officer.

Coleman, who was accompanied by her husband, John Coleman Sr., and supporters who attended the trial, said she hasn’t necessarily lost faith in law enforcement because of the incident involving Andrepont and her son.

“I know there are some good (police officers) and some that respect life and people of color,” Flora Coleman said. "I have prayed a lot for my son and my family and I believe at some point that I will probably pray for (Andrepont). I will be praying for his family and I hope that he can show remorse, because (Andrepont) has a mother, too."

A bill of information filed by the District Attorney’s Office in 2020, charged Andrepont with five counts of malfeasance in connection with the 2019 incident that occurred at Opelousas General.

The six-person trial jury deliberated for three and a half hours on Tuesday. In addition to the conviction on three of the malfeasance charges, jurors also concluded that Andrepont was not guilty on another malfeasance charge. The jury additionally indicated that they could reach no decision on another charge of malfeasance against Andrepont.

Court records contained in the bill of information indicate the malfeasance charges contain separate allegations that Andrepont at some point during the incident placed Coleman in a chokehold, struck or slapped Coleman in the face and restrained Coleman by using arms and elbows.

Defense attorney Kevin Stockstill said after the verdict that Andrepont, who did not testify, does not plan to seek further employment in law enforcement.

Stockstill added that he does not know whether to seek an appeal for any of the guilty verdicts.

“Right now, we will see how the pre-sentence investigation goes and make that decision then,” Stockstill said outside the courtroom.

The Board of Aldermen voted in 2020 to fire Andrepont as a police officer.

Andrepont made no comment after the trial. However, Andrepont and Stockstill did confer briefly after Stockstill spoke to reporters.

Ryan left the courtroom shortly after the verdict and was not available for comment.

State District Judge Gerard Caswell was scheduled to preside over the trial, but Ryan said Caswell became ill and was not available to oversee jury selection.

Ryan said the State Supreme Court dispatched Cox to preside over the trial after the DA’s office determined that the trial should proceed as scheduled.

