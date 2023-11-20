Former OpenAI CEO Altman joins Microsoft

The News

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is joining Microsoft to lead a ”new advanced AI research team" with former OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced in an X post Monday.

“We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” Nadella said.

Altman was fired by OpenAI’s board of directors on Friday after it determined he had not been “consistently candid in his communications.” Brockman resigned the same day, along with several other prominent staff members at OpenAI, the artificial intelligence startup behind ChatGPT.

“The mission continues,” Altman said in an X post.