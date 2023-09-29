Former Orange County middle school teacher arrested on child porn charges

A now-former Orange County middle school teacher was arrested this week on charges of possessing child pornography.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said on July 9, Ryan Hamil, 22, admitted to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer when he was getting off a cruise in Miami that he’d purchased child sex abuse material on the dark web.

Investigators said Hamil also told the officer he took inappropriate photos of children on the cruise and similar photos of children in his care at the YMCA Family Center in Winter Garden.

Hamil was a teacher at Water Springs Middle School in Winter Garden up until Aug. 25 when Orange County Public Schools officials said they learned about the law enforcement investigation. District officials said he has not been on campus since then.

When interviewed, investigators said Hamil denied taking any photos of children at the middle school.

When investigators searched Hamil’s phone, they said they found two images of child pornography.

Hamil was arrested Friday on two charges of possessing materials depicting the sexual performance of a child.

