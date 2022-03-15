Former Oregon prison nurse charged with sexually assaulting a dozen inmates

A former Department of Corrections nurse has been charged with sexually assaulting a dozen inmates at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, the only women’s prison in Oregon.

Tony Klein is facing 21 counts of depriving the victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment in connection with the alleged assaults, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon announced Monday. He was also charged with four counts of perjury for allegedly providing false answers during a deposition in a civil case that similarly alleged misconduct, prosecutors said.

Klein has since pleaded not guilty to each count. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. He is currently on leave from his job as a registered nurse for Legacy Health, Oregon Live reported.

According to a newly unsealed indictment, the 37-year-old suspect, from Clackamas County, “committed various forms of sexual assault, some of which included aggravated sexual abuse and some resulting in bodily injury,” between 2016 and 2017. Four of the alleged assaults included aggravated sexual abuse, officials said.

In a statement Monday, Department of Corrections Director Colette Peters said that sexual violence would not be tolerated.

“Today’s indictment shows that the voices of women in custody are heard and taken seriously,” she said.

“DOC has zero tolerance for sexual violence against the people in our care and allegations will not be swept under the rug or ignored regardless of whether the person accused is no longer employed by our Department,” Peters continued. “Now the federal criminal justice system can rightly deal with these serious allegations.”