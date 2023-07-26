Former Oregon prison nurse Tony Klein convicted of sexually assaulting 9 inmates

Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville is Oregon's only women's prison.

A federal jury Tuesday found a former Oregon Department of Corrections nurse guilty of sexually assaulting nine female inmates.

Tony Daniel Klein, 38, of Clackamas County, was convicted of 17 counts of depriving the women of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexual assault and four counts of perjury.

Klein worked for years at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, Oregon's only women's prison, located in Wilsonville.

The survivors said they endured multiple assaults while in prison and faced disbelief from prison officials when they reported the abuse.

One woman told the Statesman Journal in 2019 that she began having anxiety and nightmares, including one where Klein hurt her baby.

"It was the most heart-wrenching thing," she said. "I felt like there was something wrong with me."

After being released from prison, the survivors continued to struggle with trauma. At least one person killed herself in the aftermath of the assaults.

Multiple former inmates filed five lawsuits accusing Coffee Creek Correctional Facility of allowing sex abuse, following a pattern of sexual misconduct at the women's facility. Photographed in Salem in February 2019.

In 2019, the Statesman Journal reported sexual abuse and rape were not only "widespread" at Coffee Creek, but the violence was ignored by prison staff and those who reported it were punished.

Klein resigned from his position on Jan. 31, 2018, and previously declined to comment on the allegations against him.

Before Klein faced criminal charges, he and the Oregon Department of Corrections were the defendants in a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the sexual assault survivors.

The state paid a combined $1.87 million to settle the civil lawsuits involving Klein.

An investigation by Oregon State Police in 2017 did not result in charges from the Washington County District Attorney's Office. The office issued a decision to not file criminal charges against Klein in August 2018.

More survivors continued to come forward. In March 2022, criminal charges against Klein were issued from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Oregon.

According to court documents, Klein worked as a nurse at the prison from 2010 until 2018.

Prosecutors said that in his position, Klein interacted with female inmates who either sought medical treatment or worked as orderlies in the prison’s medical unit.

Often left alone with the women, Klein used his position of power as a corrections employee. Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted and engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct with many female inmates entrusted to his care.

“Tony Klein used his position of authority to prey on women in custody who were in a uniquely vulnerable position," said Natalie Wight, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon. "He further led his victims to believe they had no power to resist or report his abuse."

Kieran Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI Portland Field Office, praised the women who were assaulted for coming forward.

"His heinous actions were only brought to light by a small group of courageous women who came forward, even despite their precarious circumstances of being incarcerated," Ramsey said. "Their willingness to report their victimization undoubtedly saved others from Mr. Klein’s predatory actions."

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said abuses of power and authority — such as how Klein took advantage of his position as a medical professional — will not be tolerated, and justice will be pursued.

"We thank the survivors of these sexual assaults for having the courage to come forward and tell their story," Clarke said. "The Civil Rights Division will continue to vigorously hold accountable those who abuse their authority by committing sexual assault.”

Following the announcement of the jury’s verdict, Klein was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Ex-Oregon prison nurse convicted of sexually assaulting inmates