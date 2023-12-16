Former Oregon Youth Authority employee arrested for sexual misconduct with inmate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Oregon Youth Authority employee has been arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Emily Echtenkamp was previously employed at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Marion County where she was investigated by Oregon State Police for sexual misconduct. The incarcerated individual wasn’t a minor at the time as some people can remain in the OYA system beyond their 18th birthday under certain circumstances, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said.

Echtenkamp was no longer employed with OYA as of May 2022. On Dec. 1, a Marion County Grand Jury returned a secret indictment charging the 34-year-old Echtenkamp with several charges, including five counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct, first-degree official misconduct, and one count of initiating a false report.

Echtenkamp turned herself into Marion County Jail on Thursday based on a warrant for her arrest and she was arraigned on Friday. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office requested a $60,000 bail but County Circuit Court Pro Tem Judge Matthew Tracey set it at $20,000.

