State attorney: Ex-Orlando police officer pleads guilty to battery

A former Orlando police officer has pleaded guilty of battery and has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.

Channel 9 has reported extensively on Jonathan Mills.

He’s a former officer of the year for the Orlando Police Department.

In 2021, Mills was charged with sexual battery and battery stemming from a traffic stop.

The state attorney’s office said Mills ultimately pleaded guilty to battery last week.

He was sentenced to 30 days in the Orange County Jail and will have to give up his law enforcement certification.

