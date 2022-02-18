Former Orlando water park employee sentenced to 80 years in prison for producing child porn, DOJ says

A judge sentenced an Orlando man to 80 years in prison for producing and distributing child sexual abuse materials and distributing them over the internet.

David Milton Kissner Jr., 34, pleaded guilty on Oct. 8, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Court records said in May 2021, Kissner Jr. molested three different young children on video, two of which were under the age of 12. One video features him saying, “I love molesting kids.” He distributed the photos and video online.

During an online chat with an undercover agent, Kissner Jr. admitted he was a pedophile. He told the agent he targets preteens and toddlers and shared plans to molest another child at his place of employment at a water park, Universal’s Volcano Bay according to court documents.

He also offered to meet the undercover agent in person to trade child victims.

During an interview with law enforcement agents at his workplace, Kissner Jr. admitted he sexually abused two children and that the abuse had been ongoing since January 2021, the DOJ reported. Authorities searched his cellphone and found 16 videos and four images depicting child sexual abuse on his phone.

“When you consider the abuse and fear this monster forced upon his young victims, 80 years in prison is still not enough. I commend the dedicated special agents who make it their job to remove the individuals from our society who prey on innocent children,” said FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.

In addition to his prison sentence, a judge ordered Kissner to serve a 15-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.