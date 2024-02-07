Former New Orleans Councilman Eddie Sapir dies at 87

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Long-time New Orleans political operative, Eddie Sapir, has died.

During his 40 years in public service, Sapir served as a Louisiana State Representative, New Orleans City Councilmember for District B, Orleans Parish Municipal Court Judge and New Orleans City Councilmember At-Large.

Congressman Troy Carter released a statement offering his condolences to the family.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of my dear friend, the Honorable Eddie Sapir. As a former State Representative, Municipal Court Judge, and City Council President, he truly loved our city and its people! New Orleans has lost one of its greats. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his son JP and the rest of the family!” Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.)

Sapir was 87 years old.

