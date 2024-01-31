Former New Orleans mayor stumps for Biden in Beaufort. ‘It’s going to be a tough election’

One of the great American traditions played out Tuesday as politics was center stage in a venerable Beaufort barbershop.

Top Democratic Party leaders campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket as the Democratic candidate tries to shore up support among Black voters in advance of South Carolina’s presidential preference primary.

Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans who is the national co-chair of the campaign, and Christale Spain, chairwoman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, gave a pep talk at Singleton’s Barber Shop to a few dozen party faithful who carried signs such as, “While we breath, We Vote,” and “South Carolina Democrats First in the Nation.” This was one of four campaign stops on their itinerary Tuesday. Two more rallies are planned Wednesday. The primary is Saturday.

The 82-year-old barber shop on Charles Street, which draws young and old customers from across the city, is a frequent stop for politicians trying to rally votes, particularly from Black residents.

Landrieu was the mayor of New Orleans from 2010-2018. When he took office, the city was still recovering from Hurricane Katrina and in the midst of the BP Oil Spill.

“It’s going to be a tough election,” Landrieu said as he received a trim, “no question about it.”

But he predicted that Biden would beat Trump in 2024 if those two meet again on Nov. 5.

“81-year-old Joe Biden beat Trump once and he’s going to beat him again,” Landrieu told a few dozen cheering Biden supporters who gathered on the sidewalk in front of the iconic neighborhood business.

As Landrieu and Spain fired up the troops, Kenneth Singleton Sr., who owns the barber shop, stood at their side.

Singleton’s father, Henry Singleton, founded the barber shop in 1942. A sign in the back, says, “Are you registered to vote?”

“I graduated from shoe-shine boy to barber,” Singleton said.

Mitch Landrieu, the national co-chair of the Joe Biden-Kamala campaign, arrives at Singleton’s Barber Shop Tuesday for a “we go first” tour in advance of Saturday’s Democratic primary in South Carolina, as Kenneth Singleton Sr., the owner of the shop, trims the hair of a customer. The state’s Democratic primary is the first in the nation.

The message from the party leaders: Vote for President Joe Biden, who is trying to build momentum ahead of Saturday’s primary especially as polls showing a decline in support among Black voters. In a December AP-NORC poll, 50% of Black adults nationally said they approve of Biden compared to 86% in July 2021.

Landrieu is hoping that Biden’s record is enough convince them to stick with the current president. That record includes his choice of Harris as his vice president. When Biden and Harris defeated Trump in 2020, Harris became the first Black American to serve as vice president — in addition to the first woman and the first South Asian American. Biden also nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is Black, to the Supreme Court, Landrieu noted. Jackson was confirmed in April 2022, becoming the first Black woman to service on the court. Landrieu also is touting Biden’s economic record, saying the president’s administration has helped to create 14 million jobs that are now benefiting many in Black communities.

“His record, Landrieu said, “is really really strong.”

Chuck Jones, who has been getting his hair cut at Singleton’s since he was a boy, hasn’t made up his mind.

Kenneth Singleton Jr. cuts the hair of Chuck Jones at Singleton’s Barber Shop Tuesday. Mitch Landrieu, the national co-chair of the Joe Biden-Kamala campaign, and Christale Spain, chairwoman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, led a get-out-the-vote rally at the barber shop Tuesday afternoon.

In his view, the country is “crumbling” because it is drifting from its relationship with God. Jones doesn’t deny the country has had its share of problems. But that relationship, he believes, is why the country became the greatest “on the planet.”

“We’re drifting hard from the foundation,” says Jones, who says he’s praying for guidance about his decision.

Robert Washington, 73, another long-time customer of Singleton’s, has made up his mind. He’s backing Biden.

“This guy,” says Washington about Trump, “is trying to be a dictator.”

The economy is on the upswing, says Washington, noting that he’s seeing more “we’re hiring” signs in stores.

“People will feel better with him than Trump,” Washington says of Biden, “especially when it comes to foreign matters.”

Biden’s campaign deployed Landrieu to South Carolina to thank Democrats for jump-starting his campaign in 2020, and to “send a clarion call” about the importance of voting in Saturday’s primary, the first Democratic primary in the nation. Biden’s expected victory, Landrieu said, will demonstrate his strength as the incumbent.

Early voting in the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary began Jan. 22 and continues through Friday at the Board of Registration and Elections at 15 Galt Road in Beaufort; the Bluffton Recreation Center Gymnasium at 61A Ulmer Road; the Hilton Head Government Complex, 539 William Hilton Parkway; and the St. Helena Branch Library 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road.

Voting on Saturday, the day of the primary, is 7 a.m.-7 p.m at regular polling locations.

Marie Smalls, director of Voter Registration and Elections, said 1,297 votes had been cast as of Wednesday morning.

The Republican presidential preference primary is Feb. 24 with early voting from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27. Voters can pick either primary, but can only vote in one.

At the barber shop Tuesday afternoon, voices discussing sports and politics mingled with the buzz of trimmers and jazz prior the arrival of Landrieu and Spain.

“I’m campaigning for the president,” Landrieu announced as he sat down in one of the five chairs for a hair cut. Kenneth Singleton Jr., the third generation of Singletons to work here, was his barber.

Charles Henderson, a Beaufort resident wearing a Blue T-shirt that said “Turn South Carolina Blue,” says Singleton’s “was the barbershop” in the region for decades, with customers coming from Grays Hill to St. Helena Island. Today, says Henderson, Singleton Sr. remains “the man” despite younger generations of barbers who are now trying to establish themselves in the business.

“I’m feeling blue today America!” Henderson said later, when he introduced Spain, chairwoman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, to the crowd outside.

Do not “be fooled,” said Spain, speaking to Democrats who might be thinking about voting in the Republican primary to try to stop Trump from securing the GOP nomination. Nikki Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina, is running against Trump in the Republican primary. “Don’t do it,” Spain said. The party, she said, wants to put Biden “on the best possible footing.”

“Being first in the nation is about you, the voter,” Spain said.

Christale Spain, chairwoman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, and Mitch Landrieu , co-chairman of the Biden-Harris campaign, join Kenneth Singleton Sr. and Charles Henderson, at a rally before Saturday’s Democratic primary.