Former New Orleans Saints Defensive Lineman Dies in Police Custody, Reports Say

(AP Photo)

Glenn Foster Jr., a former defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints between 2013 and 2015, died this week after being arrested in Alabama, according to multiple local media outlets.

On Tuesday, 4WWL reported the Pickens County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Foster died in custody a day earlier and that an autopsy was pending.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jail records show Foster was booked into jail on Saturday morning after being arrested in Reform, Alabama, on three charges of reckless endangerment, as well as individual charges of resisting arrest and attempting to elude.

Later, another jail record entry shows Foster’s charges were changed to three counts of simple assault and one count of third degree robbery. The arresting agency was listed as the Picken’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The Reform Police Department and the Picken’s County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to 4WWL, The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office referred questions to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, an arm of the Alabama Highway Patrol.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation did not respond to a request for comment.

Foster, 31, was signed by the Saints in 2013 as an undrafted free agent and played with the team for two seasons. He played college football at the University of Illinois.

Of late, Foster was the owner of a granite countertop business with multiple stores in Louisiana, according to 4WWL.

As news of Foster’s death broke on Tuesday, loved ones and friends shared their shock online.

“No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother,” said Rep. Kam Buckner of the Illinois State House’s 26th District on Twitter. “You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”

Attempts to reach members of Foster’s family and his foundation were not immediately successful.

