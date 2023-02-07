Former Osborne High School teacher gets three years for relationship with student

Feb. 7—A former Osborne High School teacher received a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to having an illegal relationship with a student, the Cobb District Attorney's office confirmed Tuesday.

Zachary Warren White, of Marietta, was first charged in 2021 after being accused of having sex with a student in his school office when he was employed as a graphic arts teacher. He was originally charged with two counts of sexual assault by a teacher.

"We are cooperating fully with the Cobb County police, are conducting a thorough internal investigation, and have no reason to believe these allegations threaten any other Osborne students," Principal Joshua Morreale said at the time, in a letter to Osborne parents posted on the school's website. "Effective immediately, the teacher will not be allowed on campus as the investigation continues."

White pled guilty to one felony count of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent, per District Attorney Flynn Broady. In addition to his three years in prison, he will serve seven years on probation.

"He must complete 200 hours of community service, surrender his teaching certificates/licenses, not be allowed to volunteer in or around children, and will comply with sex offender conditions of probation," Kayla Willis of the district attorney's office said.