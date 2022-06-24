Former Ossipee police officer indicted by Merrimack County Grand Jury

Jun. 24—CONCORD — A former police officer has been indicted for unauthorized use of the State Police Online Telecommunication System in 2020.

Justin Swift, 38, a former sergeant for the Ossipee Police Department, has been indicted by the Merrimack County Grand Jury on one count of misuse of computer or computer network information, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

The indictment alleges that Swift queried a number plate through the State Police Online Telecommunication System and made an unauthorized use, display, or copy of the registration information for said number plate on July 9, 2020.

In addition, two complaints were filed by the Office of the Attorney General charging Swift for class A misdemeanor offenses of Official Oppression and Certification and Records.

The Official Oppression complaint alleges that Swift, as a public servant, did knowingly commit an unauthorized act to benefit himself, but was purported to be an act of his office.

The Records and Certification complaint alleges Swift knowingly used information from the Department of Safety-Division of Motor Vehicle records for use other than those uses authorized by the Department of Safety.

Swift will be arraigned at Merrimack County Superior Court at a later date.

The indictment charges a class B felony which is punishable by a 3 1/2- to 7-year state prison sentence and a $2,000 fine. The class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 12 months in the House of Corrections.

This case was investigated by Anna Brewer-Croteau and Assistant Attorney General Dan Jimenez of the Attorney General Office's Public Integrity Unit. The Public Integrity Unit investigates and prosecutes allegations of criminal conduct committed by state officials and law enforcement agents in the State of New Hampshire.