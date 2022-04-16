Former OSU student charged with possessing and distributing child porn

Apr. 15—Matthew William Stitt, 22, of Broken Arrow, was recently accused of circulating child sexual abuse material online and was formally charged with using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor and three counts of distribution and possession of child pornography Tulsa County.

He has been a camp counselor at Camp Olympia in Texas. OSU Public Information Officer Shannon Rigsby said Stitt was a student but he withdrew during the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an Investigator with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office advised the Broken Arrow Police Department they found a significant amount of child porn being generated from an address in Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow Detective Connor Robinson wrote in the affidavit the Kik username carl.richy157 distributed large amounts of child porn in private Kik groups, sent live videos, and images of prepubescent children.

"The live images and videos appear to be in a daycare, children's youth group, or a place where several young children gather with adults," Robinson wrote. "The live images are concerning due to the fact individual holds some position of power for the group of children in the room."

The affidavit said police aren't sure if the children in the photos and videos are related to Stitt. Robinson wrote Stitt posted a picture from what appeared to be a daycare in a group chat. One user commented, "Wow, you got a class full of cuties," Stitt replied, "yes, it was," the affidavit said.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement said Stitt sent four images that weren't child porn but depicted high school-aged girls. An undercover investigator asked for the usernames of the four minors, and Stitt agreed to private message the usernames to the undercover cop.

Law enforcement was able to identify Stitt as the suspect based on information he gave to the undercover officer, the location where the porn was sent from and photos he had posted on his social media of himself.

Bond was set at $150,000 and Stitt posted bond on March 21. He is scheduled to be back in court for arraignment on May 5.