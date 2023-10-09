Former OSU wrestler's sexual battery case dismissed
Former OSU wrestler's sexual battery case dismissed
Former OSU wrestler's sexual battery case dismissed
Just ahead of Google's October "Bid Deal Days" Prime Day sale, multiple Nest products are on sale, some back to all-time low prices.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Disney finds itself in the crosshairs of activist investor Nelson Peltz yet again, according to a source.
While Rebecca Bellan held down the transportation fort, I headed to UP Summit, an invite-only event focused on mobility (and mostly aviation) held at Ross Perot Jr's Circle T Ranch near Dallas that brought together founders, investors, C suite executives, industrialists, designers, pilots, high-ranking military and even politicians, notably former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.
Wanda Fish Technologies, an Israeli food tech startup, secured $7 million in seed funding to accelerate the initial production of cultivated bluefin tuna. Cultivated, or cell-cultivated, technology involves creating animal proteins from cells without the need to slaughter the animal. In Wanda Fish’s case, the company aims to create whole-cut cultivated fish filets, starting with bluefin tuna, using muscle and fat cells to replicate the texture, flavor and nutritional value of wild-caught fish, Daphna Heffetz, company co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.
Computer scientist and cognitive psychologist Geoffrey Hinton says despite its potential for good, AI could one day escape our control.
Circular, backed by Y Combinator, is a service that offers consumers in Singapore and Australia subscriptions to high-end electronics, like iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, iPad Pros and MacBook Pros. Circular’s team notes that the tech subscription model is popular in Europe, where one company, Grover, raised $330 million in 2022. The startup say it has grown 3X in the last 12 months and plans to grow 3X more in Singapore and Australia over the next year.
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Onsurity, an Indian startup that offers monthly subscription-based insurance solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises, startups and growing businesses, has raised $24 million in a funding round led by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC). The Series B round also saw the participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Quona Capital. With the fresh funding, the three-year-old startup has raised $40 million in total.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
Young limited the Liberty’s guards from making much of an impact (28 points combined), while flowing with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to score 72 points for the Aces’ backcourt.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals showed that no hype was too big for this battle.
Kelce slipped just before halftime and limped to the locker room before halftime.
Drops. Late turnovers. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore had every chance to seal an unbeaten road record in the AFC North early this season – then proceeded to throw them all away.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.