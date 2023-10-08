Former OSU wrestling star’s sexual battery case dismissed

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Former OSU wrestling star AJ Ferrari Jr. had his sexual battery charges dismissed in a Payne County courtroom last week per new documents.

His father AJ Ferrari responded in a Facebook post that the case was dismissed and that they have always maintained their innocence.

Last August AJ Ferrari Jr. began his fight in a courtroom after Stillwater Police issued an alert stating that “Albert James Ferrari Jr.” was a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

A warrant that same week was issued for his arrest.

Officials said that the alleged victim told police she met Ferrari’s sister through a mutual friend, and after that, she was invited to their family outings and to hang out at the Ferrari family home.

She told investigators that Ferrari SnapChatted her and asked to hang out, which they did at one of her friend’s houses.

The documents say she asked Ferrari to take her home and she “didn’t think this was anything out of the ordinary because she was friends with Ferrari’s family.”

According to court documents, eventually Ferrari “claimed he was drunk and asked to stay the night.” The alleged victim said she told him he could sleep on the couch, but instead, he went to her bed.

The court records add that the alleged victim told investigators she did not consent to any of the sexual acts and that she was “scared, traumatized, and didn’t know what to do.”

According to court details from last week Ferrari Jr. saw the case dismissed in Payne County District Court.

AJ Ferrari Sr. posted on Facebook stating:

We have always maintained AJ Jr’s innocence and our faith in God, knowing he has a plan for AJ Jr and our family… and His plan may be different than ours. We have had to remind ourselves to be thankful for life’s challenges, as it develops perseverance and bring us closer to God and each other. We thank almighty God and our savior Jesus Christ for hearing our prayers. We thank the District Attorney – Laura Thomas for her due diligence and our attorney – Derek Chance. We thank our family and friends for their countless prayers, steadfast loyalty, and support. We would like to specifically thank the Ciatto family and the Knowles family. We look forward to the next chapter. AJ Ferrari Sr.

