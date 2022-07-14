Former Ottawa County prosecutor pleads guilty to charges

Jul. 14—TULSA, Okla. — A former assistant district attorney in Ottawa County pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute and to treating defendants favorably in exchange for sex.

Daniel T. Giraldi, 44, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to possession of the drug with intent to distribute and to four counts of honest services fraud.

By pleading guilty, Giraldi admitted to possessing oxycodone April 19 and having sent a text message to a defendant a week earlier agreeing to bring the opioid with him when they got together for sex.

In his plea agreement, the former district attorney also acknowledged having taken bribes in exchange for corrupt officials acts that benefited defendants, receiving something of value in trade, including sexual favors from women. Reduction of bond amounts on defendants were among the various corrupt acts he committed between February 2019 and April 2022, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

His plea agreement with the U.S. attorney's office requires that he forfeit his license to practice law in Oklahoma and never apply to the state bar for reinstatement. He also may never again hold any public office or position of public trust in the state, the U.S. attorney's office said.

A sentencing date for Giraldi has yet to be set.