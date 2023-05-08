Former Overland Park officer accused of rape, sexual assault has been released on bail

A former Overland Park officer accused of rape and sexual assault has been released from custody in Wyandotte County.

Omar Diosdado, 35, was booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center April 18 and fired from the Overland Park police the next day. He was charged April 20 with rape, sexual battery, battery and criminal restraint in Wyandotte County District Court, according to court records.

The 35-year-old is out on bond as of Thursday, according to the Wyandotte County Detention booking log.

Diosdado started with the department in August 2021, said Meg Ralph, a spokeswoman for the city manager’s office.

Ralph told The Star that the city was aware of the allegations regarding the former officer’s “off-duty conduct.”

Diosdado allegedly raped and restrained a person who was “unconscious or physically powerless” between March 16 and March 17, according to court documents.

In an April 13 phone call discovered by police he had discussed the alleged sex crimes.

Shortly after, Diosdado’s wife reached out to the victim and “wanted to hear her side of the story”, according to information revealed in a bail hearing.

Detectives arrested him April 18. At the time, he declined to answer any police questions.

Investigators believe that a journal seized from Diosdado’s home may contain evidence of the crimes, court documents said.

Wyandotte County District Judge Aaron Roberts initially set Diosdado’s bond at $250,000, but then reduced it to $100,000.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 23 in Wyandotte County District Court.