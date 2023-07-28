Former Owensboro schools superintendent arrested, accused of child solicitation

EVANSVILLE — The Kentucky State Police arrested the former superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools on Thursday afternoon on child solicitation charges.

Dr. Matthew D. Constant, 51, is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center, according to a KSP news release. The former OPS superintendent is being held on one charge of procuring or promoting the use of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

"Kentucky State Police detectives began the investigation in late May after allegations regarding a relationship involving Constant and an unknown aged student were made," the release states. "This investigation is still in the early phases and has spanned into other states. At this point, additional charges are likely."

According to the KSP, detectives have searched and analyzed Constant's electronic devices.

Constant's arrest comes after OPS' Board of Education voted to suspend Constant without pay in June as it sought to terminate his employment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Former Owensboro schools superintendent accused of child solicitation