Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of stealing $115,383

Jan. 25—A Bedford man who previously ran companies that did businesses as "Dusty Old Cars" was convicted Tuesday of several charges for stealing $115,383 he obtained when Dusty Old Cars sold six vehicles, authorities said Wednesday.

Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted in Hillsborough County Superior Court — Southern District, of five counts of theft by misapplication of property and one count of theft by misapplication of property, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Condodemetraky was the founder, owner and president of the now-defunct companies that did business as "Dusty Old Cars."

A jury convicted him of stealing $115,382.69 that he obtained when Dusty Old Cars sold six vehicles that had been consigned with the company, authorities said. The jury found that instead of paying those sale proceeds to the vehicle owners, Condodemetraky used that money as his own, according to authorities.