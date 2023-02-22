Former owner of Portland burrito shop was killed in violent stabbing, court records say

Feb. 22—A Portland man who created a popular burrito shop was violently stabbed to death last week in the entranceway of his apartment building, police said.

Several neighbors heard fighting and cries for help and called 911 in an attempt to help 58-year-old Christopher Godin, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday by Portland Police Detective Andjelko Napijalo.

Police have charged Jonathan Alas, 27, with murder and he is currently being held without bail. Both men were residents of the building at 263 Cumberland Ave., according to the affidavit.

Police responded to the apartment building shortly after 7 p.m. Friday after someone reported a shirtless man stabbing another man in the lobby. They found Godin near the main entrance, with multiple stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

One neighbor who witnessed the stabbing told police he didn't recognize Alas but that he believed he was on drugs because "he was pretty mellow about it, he seemed to be pretty mellow about the whole thing. Mellow like he turned around and looked at me, and he turned back and stabbed him (Chris) again. Like he wasn't in any type of shock at all,'" the affidavit said.

Alas, who had a single puncture wound to the abdomen, was found in his apartment and was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was still being treated as of his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

The witness told police he was in his apartment watching movies Friday when he heard "fighting, knocking and things being thrown around," the affidavit said. The noises were coming from Godin's apartment directly below his, and he then heard someone yelling for help from the hallway.

When the neighbor went into the hallway and looked down the stairwell, he saw Godin trying to get away from a younger man who was stabbing him with a kitchen knife. The neighbor yelled at the man to stop then went back to his apartment and called 911.

Other residents also told police that they saw Godin lying on the ground and a younger man with a large kitchen knife shortly after the stabbing. At least one other resident also called 911.

Godin was well known in Portland as the founder of Granny's Burritos, a restaurant that was synonymous with Old Port nightlife for many years. It later moved to the Portland Public Market before closing in 2017. Friends this week said they were shocked to hear of his death and remembered him as kind, generous and entrepreneurial.

"There was never anyone in the world as kind," said Jeff Glidden, a friend of Godin's, in an interview Monday. "He was so loving, and so full of life. He never cared much about his own circumstance, you know, he was just always there for you with a smile."

