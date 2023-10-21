Former owners of PrivatBank-linked company abandon fictitious bankruptcy to avoid paying UAH 1 billion debt

Ihor Kolomoisky, former co-owner of PrivatBank

Ahroterminal LLC, a company linked to the former owners of the nationalized PrivatBank, tried to declare bankruptcy to avoid repaying a UAH 1 billion debt to the state bank through a claim by another related company, Isteythlobal LLC.

The press service of PrivatBank reported that the bank’s lawyers managed to prevent this course of events.

As per the bank’s statement, in August, Ahroterminal changed its place of registration, moving from the Odesa Oblast to the city of Dnipro.

“Such actions are a common practice among dishonest debtors when preparing for their own bankruptcy. In this way, debtors select a court in which it is most convenient for them to litigate with creditors,” said PrivatBank’s legal team.

The bank noted that it had taken the initiative to file bankruptcy proceedings, turning to the Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, this court denied the state bank’s request for such proceedings on Sept. 20 and postponed the consideration of PrivatBank’s appeal, which followed, to Jan. 16, 2024.

PrivatBank also added that the next day, a similar application was submitted by the company Isteythlobal, which is also the subject of a bankruptcy case in the Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and is a debtor of PrivatBank. The company is using 200 grain wagons as collateral for a credit from PrivatBank valued at almost UAH 500 million ($13.7 million).

As a result, the bank filed a complaint with the Ministry of Justice and the Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast regarding the actions of Isteythlobal’s liquidator, Vitaliy Shevchenko. PrivatBank raised concerns about questionable lease agreements for the wagons concluded by Isteythlobal with related legal entities. Due to this, PrivatBank is losing nearly UAH 3 million ($82,000) each month, and since the bankruptcy procedure began, it has already incurred losses of nearly UAH 27 million ($740 million).

“Under these circumstances, understanding the consequences of the active resistance from PrivatBank’s legal team and the overall impracticality of further considering the application to initiate a ‘controlled’ bankruptcy procedure for Ahroterminal, Isteythlobal withdrew (the application),” explained PrivatBank’s legal team.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine