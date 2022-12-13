Former Oxford Prep teacher faces indecent-liberties charges

Dec. 13—OXFORD — A former Oxford Preparatory School teacher has been arrested and charged with 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student, the Granville County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Michael Mitteer, 37, of Butner, was detained pending a $100,000 secured bond. He was taken before a magistrate on Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The arrest followed an investigation that began after the sheriff's office on Oct. 25 received a report about "inappropriate activity between a teacher and a student" at Oxford Prep.

Mitteer was "terminated later that week," the sheriff's office said.

The school resource officer assigned to Oxford Prep, Sgt. Brad O'Briant, conducted the subsequent investigation.

Oxford Prep Executive Director Andrew Swanner on Monday said school officials notified parents about Mitteer's dismissal the same day it happened, Oct. 28. Mitteer had been a high school English teacher at the charter school since August 2013.

"The school has fully cooperated with local law enforcement and maintaining a safe environment for our students continues to remain as the highest priority," Swanner said in that notification.

The charges Mitteer now faces are felonies under state law that makes it illegal for teachers "at any age" to "take any immoral, improper or indecent liberties with a student for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire," or to commit or try "to commit any lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body or any part or member of the body of a student."

The charge by definition doesn't cover vaginal intercourse, other acts of penetration, or oral sex. State-standard jury instructions for the offense include a footnote that says it's "not necessary that there be a touching of the child by the defendant in order to constitute an indecent liberty within the meaning" of the law.

Swanner's Oct. 28 notice to parents said the original complaint the school received was "about inappropriate communication with a student." Mitteer was suspended on Oct. 24.

The same notice said school officials "encourage the continued use of the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System," along with reporting directly to O'Briant.

"Our Student Services Team, including our school social worker and counselor, are ready to assist any student that needs support," Swanner said in the notice.

The sheriff's office on Monday said if anyone has "any other information regarding this individual," they should contact O'Briant at 919-693-3213.

Oxford Prep is one of the region's smaller charter schools, enrolling 832 students in the 2021-22 school year, according to the most recent N.C. Department of Public Instruction statistics that are readily available. Of those, 225 or about 27% were enrolled in grades nine through 12.

