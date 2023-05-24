Former Oxford professor Tariq Ramadan acquitted of rape and sexual coercion

Tariq Ramadan - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The prominent academic Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted on charges of rape and sexual coercion after a Swiss court found no evidence against him.

The former Oxford University professor was also awarded around 151,000 Swiss francs (£135,113) in compensation from the Swiss canton of Geneva over the case.

After the verdict was read in the Geneva criminal court, the 60-year-old academic smiled and was hugged by one of his daughters.

Mr Ramadan's 57-year-old accuser, identified under the assumed name of "Brigitte", left the courtroom before the end of the verdict. Her lawyers immediately vowed to appeal the ruling.

Prosecutors had last week called for a three-year sentence against Mr Ramadan. The case was the first time he has been tried for rape, although he risks facing a trial in France on similar charges.

Mr Ramadan has consistently denied all accusations against him.

The Swiss trial presented two diametrically opposed versions of what happened in a Geneva hotel room in October 2008.

'Torture and barbarism'

The lawyer representing Brigitte, a convert to Islam, said she was repeatedly raped and subjected to "torture and barbarism".

Mr Ramadan rejected the charges, insisting there was no sexual activity between him and Brigitte, and saying he was the victim of a "trap".

Brigitte was in her forties at the time of the alleged assault. She filed a complaint 10 years later, telling the court she felt emboldened to come forward following similar complaints filed in France.

During the trial, the defence insisted on Mr Ramadan's innocence and stressed there was no scientific evidence in the case.

His lawyers also accused Brigitte and the women who have brought charges against him in France of forging links to bring down the Islamic scholar, citing "Ramadanphobia".

'Media and political noise'

During his final statements in court last week, Mr Ramadan asked not to be tried on his "real or supposed ideology", and urged the judges not to be "influenced by the media and political noise".

Controversial among secularists who see him as a supporter of political Islam, Ramadan obtained a doctorate from the University of Geneva with a thesis focused on his grandfather, who founded Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood movement.

He was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford until November 2017, and held visiting roles at universities in Qatar and Morocco.

He was forced to take a leave of absence when rape allegations surfaced in France at the height of the Me Too movement, over suspected attacks between 2009 and 2016.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.