Former Oxford professor Tariq Ramadan on trial accused of rape

Tariq Ramadan rape trial crime Switzerland Islamic studies professor scholar University of Oxford accusation - Pierre Albouy/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A prominent Swiss academic told a court in Geneva that he was the victim of a trap to bring about his “moral downfall” as he denied charges of rape and sexual coercion.

Tariq Ramadan, the former professor of contemporary Islamic studies at the University of Oxford, said: “I have never raped anyone on the surface of this Earth.”

He is accused of carrying out a brutal sexual attack on a Swiss woman in a Geneva hotel in 2008, as well as beatings and insults. He faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

“I am not a predator. The plaintiff’s objective was my moral downfall, that it be known that I was having extramarital affairs,” contended Mr Ramadan, who took a leave of absence in 2017 when the rape allegations were first made against him by French women. He denied these too.

The Swiss complainant, who had converted to Islam in her youth, was 40 at the time of the alleged attack. She said that she has faced threats and therefore wished to be known under the assumed name of “Brigitte” during the trial.

Scholar hits out at ‘lies and manipulation’

On Monday, she wore a wig in court and was separated from Mr Ramadan by a screen.

She said that she had met the theologian at a book signing in Geneva and later at a conference. They had corresponded via social media.

A few months later, the pair met for coffee at his hotel after a conference and then went to his room, where prosecutors say he raped her three times and almost suffocated her.

Telling the court he was suffering from depression and multiple sclerosis that had left him mentally diminished, Mr Ramadan said “I’m not going to take this lying down” as he denounced what he called “lies and manipulation” against him.

He said that he had received dozens of text messages from the plaintiff: “In these, she didn’t talk about abuse or violence but said she loved me.”

‘She’s a woman spurned’

Mr Ramadan said that she had turned up in a “suggestive outfit” on the night in question, adding: “She had something in mind when coming to see me.”

Story continues

Once in their room, she went to the bathroom and slipped into a nightgown. A “play of seduction” started, but he claimed he cut it short when he spotted a drop of blood on the garment, concluding she was having her period.

As it was late, he said she asked if she could stay the night. It was at this point that he abused her, according to the prosecution.

“This is a fabrication! [Brigitte] is not a raped woman. She’s a woman spurned,” Mr Ramadan claimed, asking for his name to be “cleared” in the eyes of his family.

Mr Ramadan ‘a compulsive liar’

Francois Zimeray, the Swiss complainant’s lawyer, accused Mr Ramadan of being a compulsive liar.

He said: “This trial is an ordeal for my client, not therapy. She is waiting for recognition of the suffering that she has lived with for 15 years and which she has made it a painful duty to reveal.

“She expects a difficult, painful confrontation but she is ready for it, convinced that this fight is a duty for her as much as an ordeal.”

Last year, the French state prosecutor called for Mr Ramadan to stand trial in France for the alleged rapes of four women between 2009 and 2016. French judges must now rule whether those cases should go to trial.

Mr Ramadan was arrested in France in 2018 and spent nine months in prison on remand over the French rape allegations before being released on probation and barred from leaving the country. He was given exceptional authorisation to attend the Geneva trial this week.

The trial is expected to last three days and a verdict is due on May 24.

