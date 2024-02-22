Former Oxford University lecturers win 'sham contracts' claim

The two lecturers taught at Oxford University for 15 years

Two lecturers who sued Oxford University for employing them on "sham contracts" have won a claim for employee status.

Rebecca Abrams and Alice Jolly both taught on the university's creative writing course for 15 years.

They were employed on "personal services" contracts, which they claimed denied them key workplace rights.

A judge has now said they should both be classed as employees. The university said it was reviewing the ruling.

The pair, both authors and tutors, maintained that their status at the university was that of employees and not personal service providers or workers.

Ms Abrams said the tribunal ruling was a "vindication of everything we've been fighting for since 2018".

She added: "Alice and I are skilled professionals teaching at one of the world's top universities, yet we've been employed year after year on sham contracts that have denied us our employment rights and legal protections."

Jo Grady, general secretary of The University and College Union (UCU), called the judge's ruling a "huge win in the fight against gig economy working practices in higher education".

She said: "This victory shows these contracts are often a sham and staff on them are entitled to the benefits of secure employment.

"Every employer in the sector now needs to pay attention to this ruling and begin working with UCU to move their employees on to secure contracts."

A report released by the UCU last month suggested two in three research-only staff in UK universities are employed on fixed-term contracts.

Ms Grady said the practice was "completely unacceptable" and that it "has to stop".

A spokesman for Oxford University said: "We have been notified of the tribunal's ruling on this preliminary hearing and are currently reviewing it."

