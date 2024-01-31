Former Oxnard employee sentenced to federal prison for Ponzi scheme

A former Oxnard employee was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison last week for his involvement in a Ponzi scheme in North Carolina.

While employed by the city, Kumar Arun Neppalli, 57, was arrested in January 2023 on 23 counts of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the purported investment fraud scam. He eventually pleaded guilty to 17 counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Carolina.

He was also ordered to pay almost $1 million in restitution to the victims.

Neppalli worked for the city of Oxnard from January 2022 to February 2023 as the city's transportation services manager. His annual base salary was $159,263, Oxnard City Manager Alex Nguyen previously said.

From December 2017 through May 2021, while in North Carolina, Neppalli used his good standing in the Indian American community to secure about $624,000 from at least 12 victims, federal documents showed.

He defrauded victims under the pretense he would invest their money in a real estate development in Orange County, North Carolina.

Neppalli used the money to pay back earlier investors who believed they were receiving capital gains on their investments, prosecutors said. Such use of investor money to pay earlier investors is commonly known as a Ponzi scheme.

He also used the money to pay personal debt and enrich himself, authorities said.

Neppalli used his employment with the town of Chapel Hill to convince would-be-investors he had inside knowledge of development plans. He would then request a specific amount of money in a short timespan and promised to return the investment plus a profit within a few months, prosecutors said.

“Neppalli swindled members of his own tight-knit community,” said Robert DeWitt, the FBI special agent in charge in North Carolina, in a statement.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Former Oxnard employee gets federal prison time for Ponzi scheme