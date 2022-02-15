Former Oxnard resident gets 210-year federal sentence in 2005 Cambodia sexual assault case

A former U.S. Marine from Oxnard was sentenced to 210 years in federal prison Monday after he was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls while traveling in Cambodia in 2005.

Michael Joseph Pepe, 68, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, who called Pepe's actions "monstrous" and "horrific," said officials with the Department of Justice. A restitution hearing is currently set for Feb. 28.

Pepe has been in federal custody since 2007 when he was charged with traveling to Cambodia to engage in illicit sex acts with minors, according to a news release from the justice department. He was originally sentenced in 2010, but the decision was overturned by an appellate court in 2018.

New charges were filed, and Pepe returned to court in August 2021. During the seven-day retrial, which took place at the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, eight victims testified against Pepe.

The victims were as young as 9 years old during the reported sexual abuse, and several victims said Pepe resorted to drugging and binding them during the assault. Additionally, prosecutors brought evidence to the stand corroborating the testimony of the victims, including homemade child pornography, according to authorities.

At the end of the second trial, Pepe was found guilty of two counts of felony child sex abuse and two counts of traveling to a foreign country to engage in illegal sexual conduct.

The case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Cambodian National Police and was prosecuted by U.S. attorneys Stephanie S. Christensen, Damaris Diaz and Lynda Lao.

