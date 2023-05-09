Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested by Pakistan’s security forces during a scheduled court appearance in Islamabad, officials from his party say.

Mr Khan’s party PTI released video footage purporting to show a large crowd of police officers dressed in riot gear escorting the former prime minister to a waiting vehicle.

His lawyer said in a video posted to Twitter that he had been taken into custody outside the Islamabad High Court, and that he was “badly injured” in the process.

PTI official Musarrat Cheema posted a video on Twitter in which she claimed that “they are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”

The party said Mr Khan had been taken into custody by the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary group operated by the federal interior ministry.

Chaotic scenes unfolded inside and outside the Islamabad High Court, with other videos by PTI showing uniformed police officers shattering windows to break into a room where, the party said, Mr Khan was providing his biometric information to the court.

Fawad Chaudhry, PTI’s vice president, said the former prime minister had been “abducted” from the court premises and that the high court had summoned the secretary for the interior to explain the police’s actions.

Pakistan’s Geo TV reported that Mr Khan was taken into custody over a corruption case, though this was not confirmed by the party.

Former PM Imran Khan has been abducted from Court premises, scores of lawyers and general people have been tortured, Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location, CJ Islamabad HIgh Court has ordered Secy interior and IG police to appear within 15 min… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2023

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the inspector general of police in Islamabad said that Mr Khan was arrested in relation to allegations of the Al-Qadir Trust. He claimed that the situation was “under control”.

Story continues

Local media reported that soon after Mr Khan’s arrest, Islamabad High Court’s chief justice Aamer Farooq summoned the Islamabad police chief, the interior secretary and the additional attorney general “within 15 minutes” to explain who was behind the arrest.

“If an inquiry has to be conducted, action will also be taken against the prime minister and ministers,” the chief justice said, adding: “Come to court and tell us why has Imran been arrested and in which case.”

Meanwhile, a curfew was ordered for the capital city, suspending the right to assembly under section 144 of the country’s constitution.

"There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," said former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan before his arrest



(Video source: Imran Khan's Twitter Handle) pic.twitter.com/pH3QblSC0b — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Another senior PTI politician, Azhar Mashwani, tweeted a call to start protests across Pakistan.

Hammad Azhar, a former minister in Mr Khan’s ousted government, said the arrest was “not acceptable” and that for the party it represents “our red line”. He also called upon the people of Pakistan to come out on the streets in protest.

Reuters reported that Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had last week issued arrest warrants for Mr Khan in a separate corruption case, and that he had not been granted bail on those charges.

Officials from the NAB, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, said that Mr Khan will be brought to appear before an anti-graft tribunal later on Tuesday.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar tweeted that a six-member committee, headed by PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, would determine the next course of action. “Pakistan’s biggest political leader has been arrested. The whole world is being shown that there is no law in the country,” Mr Umar said.

Mr Khan appears to have assembled the committee himself. He told Reuters hours before his arrest on Tuesday that he had formed the panel to lead PTI if he were to be arrested. “I have made a committee which will obviously take decisions once — if — I’m inside [jail],” he was quoted as saying.

What laws? Courts attacked by Rangers as if invading an occupied land - lawyers & IHC staff also beaten. This is Pakistan today - a fascist State where High Court has been attacked by paramilitary forces. pic.twitter.com/jJkBmCVO0g — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 9, 2023

In a video released before Mr Khan’s court appearance, he insisted that “there is no case on me”. “They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it,” he said.

“If someone has a warrant, they should directly bring it to me. Bring the warrant, my lawyer will be there. I’m ready to go to the jail myself,” he said, adding: “I’m mentally prepared to be arrested.”

After his arrest, PTI posted another video which Mr Khan had recorded to be released in the event of his detention.

In it, he says: “My fellow Pakistanis, when these words of mine reach you I will already be closed inside in an unlawful case. After this, you all should realise that fundamental rights, law and democracy have been buried.

“Maybe it is possible that I won’t get a chance to talk to you again. That’s why I want to talk about two-three things.”

He continues: “Pakistan’s public has known me for 50 years; I’ve been in the eyes of the public for 50 years, I have never gone against Pakistan’s Constitution and I’ve never broken the law. Since I’ve been in politics, I have always tried that [all] my struggle would be peaceful and within the ambits of the Constitution.” He further states that “what is being done today is not because I have broken any law” but “it is being done so that I accept this corrupt cabal of crooks that have been imposed on us. They want me to accept them”.

Additional reporting by agencies