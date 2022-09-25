A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims

Valentine Low wrote about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his upcoming book. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown."

A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK."

Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship.

A former palace insider said Meghan Markle thought she would be the "Beyoncé of the UK" after joining the royal family, according to a new book excerpt.

The Times of London published the claim on Sunday in an excerpt from "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low. The book is published by Headline Books and will be available on October 6.

While discussing Prince Harry, 38, and Markle's eventual departure for the United States, a former palace insider told Low that Markle, 41, struggled to fit into the royal family's lifestyle.

Low wrote that the royal family struggled to find a compromise regarding Harry and Meghan's desire to leave the UK. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos," the former palace insider told Low. "Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn't even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough."

The source also told Low they believed the way the couple's departure was handled was "incompetent beyond belief." Low added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members struggled to find a compromise regarding the departure.

"Harry and Meghan felt cornered, misunderstood and deeply unhappy. If the rest of the institution failed to appreciate that, even if their demands were unreasonable, the departure negotiations were never going to end happily," Low wrote.

The former palace insider told Low: "It just required the decision-makers to sit around a table and say, 'OK, what are we going to do about this? What do you need to feel better? And what can we give?"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in December, 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Other excerpts from Low's book have made headlines this week, including a claim that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship in a statement."

A second excerpt claimed that Prince Harry and Markle's team called themselves the "Sussex Survivors' Club" because of difficult work relationships with the couple.

