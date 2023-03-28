Former Palestine Band Director indicted

Mar. 27—An Anderson County grand jury has indicted Adrian Alonso, the former head band director for Palestine Independent School District. He was indicted on Wednesday, March 22 for sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with child sex contact and three counts of improper relationship between student and teacher.

Alonso, 37, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 12 while serving as a bus driver for a school field trip.

According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, a former PISD student made a report Jan. 11 of an inappropriate relationship between them and Alonso, including sexual contact, beginning in 2020.

A warrant for Alonso's arrest was obtained Jan. 11, issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis for the charge of inappropriate educator/student relationship, a second degree felony. PPD Detectives located Alonso in Fort Worth, while he was on the school field trip. Alonso was arrested and transported to the Tarrant County Jail, and later extradited to Anderson County.

His bond was set at $500,000 and he remained in the Anderson County Jail as of Monday, March 27.

PISD Public Relations Director Larissa Loveless said Alonso was immediately suspended from his duties at PISD after the arrest and the school district is in full cooperation with the Palestine Police Department on the investigation.