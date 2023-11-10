Former Palisade High School band teacher arrested on Title IX charges
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A former Palisade High School teacher and band director has recently been arrested on accusations of violating Title IX by sexually harassing a former student.
46-year-old Jeff Mason resigned after being accused of several instances of sexual assault during his time as a band teacher at Palisade High School. Mason is now accused of attempting to influence a public servant and two counts of first-degree official misconduct.
The Title IX investigation earlier this summer suggests several cases of inappropriate behavior between Mason towards a former student, including but not limited to:
Giving her unwanted, long hugs
Visiting her home without her parents’ knowledge
Lying on a hotel bed with his legs wrapped around her during a school trip
Giving her rides in his personal vehicle
Buying her gifts and food
Attempting to rub her th
Investigators allegedly found 686 text messages between the two and accounted for roughly $1000 in gifts, a significant difference from the $200 Mason said he spent. That money does not include several lunches and snacks that Mason allegedly bought the student.
