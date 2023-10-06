Former Palisades Interstate Parkway cop accused of using police database to stalk victim

A former officer with the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police is facing charges after authorities say he used equipment from his job to stalk his victim.

Amir Sikder, 22, of Paterson, was charged Thursday with third-degree access and disclosure and fourth-degree stalking, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

A joint investigation by Wayne Police and the prosecutor's office alleged that Sikder, while an officer with the parkway police, used a law enforcement database to "obtain personal identifying information" and stalk the victim n Wayne.

Parkway police could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Sikder has been released and is scheduled for a court proceeding Oct. 18. The access and disclosure charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, while the stalking charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 18 months.

The investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing, authorities said. The prosecutor's office urged anyone with additional information to contact its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Palisades Interstate Parkway Police former officer charged