Former Palm Bay candidate arrested during School Board anti-mask protest beats charges

A conservative activist and former Palm Bay City Council candidate who was arrested during an anti-mask protest outside a Brevard County School Board meeting in 2021 has been acquitted of disrupting a school board function.

Janice Crisp was facing the second-degree misdemeanor charge after deputies said she blocked the doors to a Sep. 21, 2021, board meeting while trying to enter the building without a mask. Brevard Public Schools was under a School Board-imposed mask mandate at the time, which Crisp had come to protest.

Brevard County Judge Kathryn Jacobus on Tuesday found Crisp not guilty, writing in a court order that prosecutors "failed to prove beyond and to the exclusion of a reasonable doubt" that Crisp knowingly disrupted or interfered with the "lawful administration" of the meeting.

More: Two anti-mask protesters arrested before Brevard School Board meeting

Crisp was livestreaming her attempt to enter the meeting on her Facebook page, capturing both the incident and her subsequent arrest on video.

Prosecutors dropped an additional charge of trespassing against her in November 2021, meaning Crisp has been cleared of all charges in the case.

Melbourne attorney John Russo, who represented Crisp, praised the judge's ruling Thursday.

"She heard the evidence and she applied the law fairly and impartially, and in the end, justice was done," Russo said.

Janice Crisp, who was arrested during an anti-mask protest outside a Brevard County School Board meeting in 2021, has been acquitted of disrupting a school board function. She had been facing the second-degree misdemeanor charge after deputies said she blocked the doors to a Sep. 21, 2021, board meeting while trying to enter the building without a mask. Brevard Public Schools was under a School Board-imposed mask mandate at the time, which Crisp had come to protest. Photo: Tim Shortt/FLORIDA TODAY

Jacobus gave no explanation for the ruling in her order filed with the court. Russo said the decision was based in part on a lack of precedent for the charge in cases of school functions where children were not present.

Another factor was a prior proclamation by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey that his deputies would not arrest people for not wearing masks, Russo said. At the time, mask mandates were officially barred in Florida under executive orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"What (the School Board) was really doing was just trying to assert their authority that you can't enter the building without a mask on. So that was problematic," Russo said.

More: Trespassing charges dropped against anti-mask Brevard School Board protestors

State Attorney Phil Archer took a more straightforward view of the case, saying in a statement that "we respect the decision of the Court but strongly disagree."

"At trial, the State presented a video recording that clearly depicts Ms. Crisp’s admitted intentional disruption of and interference with a Brevard School Board meeting," Archer said in a statement sent through a spokesman.

Video of the incident showed Crisp arguing at the doors with deputies and then with School Board Chair Misty Belford for about 10 minutes, railing against the "illegal" mask mandate and repeatedly referring to deputies as "the Gestapo."

Janice Crisp

Crisp, who ran for Palm Bay City Council in 2020, has made headlines before for controversial protest activities, including burning masks outside the School Board building and picketing the Satellite Beach home of School Board member Jennifer Jenkins.

Three weeks before her arrest in September 2021, she was caught on video coughing in Jenkins' face during a confrontation with the board member in the street outside Jenkins' home.

More: Police reports, neighbors back Brevard School Board member's claims of threats, harassment

Crisp said she was pleased with the verdict and "just happy to have it over with." She said she had apologized to the deputies involved in the incident.

"I apologize if the words said in the heat of the moment were taken badly. You get angry and you get upset, and I just didn't want to cast any bad light on the work our officers do. I totally respect them and appreciate what they do," Crisp said.

"I was just standing up for my rights. That's all I wanted to do," she said.

A trial for Nicholas Carrington, a second protestor who was arrested along with Crisp, is scheduled for June 16. Carrington also faces a charge of disrupting a school board function. Charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication were dropped in December 2021.

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-242-3717 or esrogers@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Anti-mask protestor acquitted after Brevard School Board arrest