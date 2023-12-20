Former Palm Springs City Manager David Ready running for city council in District 5

Former Palm Springs city manager David Ready.

A familiar face at Palm Springs City Hall is making a bid to join its city council.

David Ready, who saw the city through several changes while serving as its city manager for two decades, confirmed to The Desert Sun that he is running for the District 5 council seat currently held by Lisa Middleton. The news of his run was first reported by The Uken Report.

Middleton, who has served on the city council since 2017 and made history when she became the third transgender mayor in U.S. history, is not seeking another council term because she is running for the 19th district State Senate seat. That district includes Palm Springs and most of the western and central Coachella Valley.

Ready is widely credited for leading the city at a time when it experienced a revitalization of its tourism industry that also fueled tax revenue increases that allowed for a vast expansion of its city budget. He said he sees the open seat as an “opportunity to come back and serve the city of Palm Springs in a different capacity.”

The former city manager further explained that he will look to continue what he believes was a very positive trajectory the city has been on, dating back to his years as city manager, when he says the city focused on building its tourism economy to ultimately generate tax revenue that allowed the city to provided a higher quality of service than in many cities of a similar size.

He said he feels the city council is continuing that work and would look forward to joining them in that work.He also told The Desert Sun that he felt his 20 years as city manager had given him a good understanding of what the residents of the district prioritize, which he said includes services, street repair and safety.

David Ready speaks during the renaming of Palm Springs Dog Park in his honor, September 28, 2021.

When asked how his career as a city manager would influence his approach to serving on council, Ready said his understanding of the partnership that is required between city council and city staff as well as the city and council’s processes and procedures would allow him to bring value to the council.

“Certainly, I'm very clear that there's a distinct line between the city council and the staff, our [the council’s] goal and purpose is clearly to provide the policy and provide the resources that staff can do their job successfully,” he said. “And so I understand that dynamic and, quite frankly, I'm excited about being able to work in Palm Springs on the other side of the government spectrum.”

When asked if there were any issues he would prioritize, Ready did not name any specifically. Instead, he said that in general, he would like to join the council in continuously improving city services while bringing preexisting knowledge of the dynamics of the issues facing the city and helping to bring some good solutions to the table.

The Desert Sun also asked Ready if recent turnover at city hall, including the departure of Ready’s city manager replacement after just 15 months and the subsequent replacement of him with current City Manager Scott Stiles, had played a role in his decision to run.

“No, it has not,” he said. “Government has always been my passion, and things certainly always change, and I would be joining the council in continuing the work they have been doing.”

Since retiring, Ready has recently served short stints as an interim city manager in both Palos Verdes Estates and Rolling Hills. He is also an adjunct professor in California State University-San Bernardino’s Public Administration program.

Ready is the first candidate to announce his candidacy for city council. The District 4 seat held by Christy Holstege is also up for election. Holstege had indicated she will not seek the seat as she is instead running for Greg Wallis’ seat in the state assembly.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Former Palm Springs City Manager David Ready running for city council