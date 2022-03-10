Former Palmetto Ridge track coach arrested, accused of having sex with student

A former track coach and non-instructional assistant at Palmetto Ridge High School was arrested Thursday over claims that he had sex with a student last year, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Amed Garriga-Smith, 37, was taken into custody at his home in Naples and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The investigation began on Sept. 22, when the alleged victim’s mother called the sheriff’s office and said her daughter had confided in her about a recent sexual encounter with Garriga-Smith.

“The investigation, which included text messages obtained from the victim’s phone, supported that there had been a sexual encounter between Garriga and the victim at Garriga-Smith’s residence,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “In addition, Garriga-Smith confessed when he was interviewed by detectives.”

Garriga-Smith resigned from Collier County Public Schools on Oct. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Palmetto Ridge’s athletic director did not immediately return a request for comment.

