Former Palmyra teacher allegedly found with 98 child porn videos while on probation

A former Palmyra teacher was found with 98 videos of child pornography while on probation for the same crime he was convicted of almost two years ago, police said.

Andrew Eberhart, 24, of Lancaster was arrested after Lebanon County probation officers found images of child pornography on his phone during an unannounced visit in December, according to New Holland Police.

"(Police) obtained a search warrant and located 98 videos depicting child pornography on Eberhart's phone," officials said in a press release. "(Police) also learned that Eberhart had created a Snapchat account, which he used to communicate with juveniles."

Eberhart failed to register the username he used on Snapchat with the Pennsylvania State Police, as was required under terms of his probation. He has received several new charges that include possession of child pornography, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with minors.

In 2020, Eberhart was charged after he posed online as a blond woman in her early 20s and solicited explicit photos and videos from young boys.

According to the new criminal complaint, a Jan. 22 search revealed inappropriate images and videos, appearing to be of child pornography, on Eberhart's phones.

The former Palmyra High School special needs teacher and Cedar Crest High School Basketball coach told officers he had child pornography on his phones and computers, according to the complaint, and admitted that he had solicited explicit photos and videos from several young boys since 2017.

Eberhart told police several of the young boys he communicated with were middle and high school students in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District.

Eberhart pleaded guilty in November 2020, and was sentenced to serve three months to two years in prison. He was required to register as a sexual predator under Megan's Law.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Palmyra teacher Andrew Eberhart faces new child pornography charges