Former Panthers player Captain Munnerlyn accused of assaulting, strangling woman

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn is accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her.

According to the arrest warrants from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the 33-year-old was arrested on Jan. 10 in Lincoln County.

Munnerlyn is accused of assaulting a woman in Charlotte on Jan. 3. The alleged victim had difficulty breathing, bruises and scratches after she said he strangled her, according to the documents. The woman also claimed he kicked her in the face.

Munnerlyn was charged with assaulting a female and assault by strangulation.

He has since gotten out of jail after posting $7,500 bond. He is due back to the Mecklenburg County courthouse on March 1.

Munnerlyn played football for the University of South Carolina before being drafted to the Carolina Panthers. He played for the Panthers from 2009-2013, and then was brought back in 2017. He was then released in 2019, two years into his 4-year $21 million contract.

Channel 9 also learned he was arrested in 2020 in Miami for writing bad checks.

We have reached out to his agent for comment on the charges, but have not heard back at this point.