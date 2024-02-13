Former paraeducator sentenced to probation for assault on Mt. Hebron High School student

Feb. 12—By Dan Belson — dbelson@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:February 12, 2024 at 11:43 a.m.| UPDATED:February 12, 2024 at 4:07 p.m.

A former paraeducator was sentenced to one year of probation after being convicted of an assault charge alleging that she punched a student during a September dance class at Mt. Hebron High School.

Annette Melvina Bouldin, 65, was also ordered not to seek employment with minors or people with disabilities for a one-year probationary period after entering an Alford plea Feb. 2 to a misdemeanor assault charge. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt — Bouldin did not confess to intentionally hitting the student — but is an acceptance that prosecutors have enough evidence to obtain a conviction. It carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

Howard County prosecutors said Bouldin, who was assisting at an academic life skills class in which students with disabilities were matched with their peers, was assisting a student with a new dance move Sept. 5 last year when the student swiped Bouldin's eye. Bouldin then "took a few seconds to reflect" before she stepped toward the student and punched him, prosecutors said. The student, who was nonverbal, was taken to the Ellicott City school's nurse for a bump on his forehead and returned to class.

Bouldin, who had been a paraeducator for over 23 years, said in court that she would never intentionally strike a student and any contact that day, if there was any, was "incidental and in the context of preventing contact with other students," her attorney, Thomas Morrow, said.

"She sincerely regrets the incident and recently retired from her position," he said.

