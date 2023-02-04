Former part-time cop gets probation for improper traffic stop

Feb. 3—A former Southwest Greensburg part-time police officer was sentenced Friday to serve one year on probation for making an illegal traffic stop while off duty and outside of his jurisdiction.

James Edward Shaw, 56, of Connellsville, was convicted of the misdemeanor offense following a nonjury trial in December. It stemmed from an allegation made by a woman who claimed she was stopped twice while driving through Westmoreland County in October 2020.

Prosecutors said a Connellsville woman claimed Shaw flashed a badge and pulled her over as she drove on Route 119 through East Huntingdon. Shaw then pursued her for another 10 miles with flashing police lights until she again pulled over near the Smithton exit of Route 70.

In addition to his duties in Southwest Greensburg, Shaw also worked as a part-time police officer in Connellsville and as a resource officer for the Connellsville School District.

Shaw no longer works as a police officer, according to his lawyer.

In 2021, he was sentenced to serve probation and house arrest for convictions in Fayette County related to allegations he wiretapped a school official and parent and had a violent altercation with a high school student.

