Former Pastor accused of child rape released on $100,000 bond

Paul Dyal, the former pastor accused of child rape, has been released from jail on bond.

Dyal was once a pastor at the Assembly of the Body of Christ Church and faces two counts of capital sexual battery on a minor under the age of 12.

His arrest report cites several graphic accusations of sexual abuse spanning seven years.

The interrogation video obtained by Action News Jax shows Dyal repeatedly claiming his innocence.

“I deny any sexual abuse with anybody, at any time young, old, or otherwise,” said Dyal in the video.

Now, after spending more than a year in jail awaiting trial, the 79-year-old former pastor has been released on a $100,000 bond.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson suggested his age, medical condition and the likelihood he poses a flight risk were all likely factors that played into the decision to allow for his pre-trial release.

“So, there has to be some evaluation conducted by the state that looks at his history, determines that he is no longer a threat to the community, thus the reduced bond,” said Carson.

The May 26th court order states Dyal had been hospitalized for 11 days for congestive heart failure and other medical conditions.

The court order requires Dyal, once discharged from the hospital, to wear an ankle monitor, and have no contact with the victims or children.

He is to remain in the 4th Judicial Circuit which spans Duval, Clay, and Nassau Counties.

“We believe the Court made the right decision based on the factors we presented,” said Dyal’s attorney Mitch Stone in a statement.

Carson said he doubts the pre-trial release has any bearing on the strength of the state’s case against Dyal, and added the restrictions imposed on his release are standard in a case like this.

“And so that restricts his movement. He has to abide by the restrictions that the court has placed on him, and a lot of people don’t understand that when you are on bond you are still in custody,” said Carson.

According to court records, the next hearing in the case is slated for June 9th.

