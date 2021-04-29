  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former pastor looks to persuade skeptical evangelicals to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Jon Ward
·Chief National Correspondent
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Christian theologian and former pastor looking to persuade skeptical evangelicals to get vaccinated for COVID-19 said Wednesday that a historic distrust of institutions was “weaponized” during the presidency of Donald Trump.

“What is actually deeply in the fabric of American evangelicalism is a cultural tendency to be on guard against the dominant … secular institutions,” said Curtis Chang, who is now a consulting professor at Duke Divinity School and a senior fellow at Fuller Theological Seminary.

“What has happened in the last five or 10 years is that [the] cultural tendency to be on guard has gotten weaponized. It has gotten exploited by external forces,” Chang said in an interview on “The Long Game,” a Yahoo News podcast. “It's now a reflexive distrust to say, ‘Actually, they're out to get me.’”

(Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Getty Images)
Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Getty Images

“It's a fundamental reflex of distrust and hostility and a grievance — a sense of that ... we're being persecuted by these dominant institutions,” he said.

A Pew survey in February found that 45 percent of white evangelicals either “definitely” or “probably” would not get vaccinated for COVID-19. A March survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 40 percent of white evangelicals said they were unlikely to get the shot, compared with 25 percent of all Americans.

Journalist Will Saletan, Slate’s national correspondent, estimated based on polling that roughly 20 percent of the U.S. population is hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine but can be persuaded, while another 15 percent are refusers who will just dig in their heels. “We can get to herd immunity without the 15% of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated. But we need many of the 20% who are hesitating,” Saletan wrote.

About one-third of Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and an additional 43 percent have received at least one shot, according to the New York Times. But herd immunity will require about 70 to 90 percent of the population to be vaccinated, experts have said.

There are an estimated 41 million or so white evangelicals in the U.S., which is about 12 percent of the total population.

American evangelicalism has been antiestablishment since the nation’s founding, as has been documented by books such as Frances FitzGerald’s “The Evangelicals.” 

But Chang said he was motivated to create a “Christians and the Vaccine” video series by watching a “centuries-old cultural tendency” transform into something darker over the past several years. In December, he was talking to a public health agency official in the San Francisco Bay Area and “realized she had little to no clue about what she was going to encounter in the evangelical church when the vaccine rollout hit.”

Chang said he wants the videos to help overcome vaccine hesitancy “in a way that respects people, that's not shaming, that's not arguing, that actually takes seriously where people are at, but doesn't retreat and doesn’t ignore what is going on.”

Curtis Chang recieves the Covid-19 vaccine (via Facebook)
Curtis Chang recieves the COVID-19 vaccine. (Via Facebook)

There are videos in Chang’s series about whether the vaccine is safe, and about whether it is a form of government control. One video addresses concerns about a link between abortions and vaccines, and another looks at whether Black Americans can trust the vaccine.

And there is even a video addressing the question “Is the COVID vaccine the ‘Mark of the Beast’?” That’s a reference to apocalyptic evangelical beliefs about the end of the world and a passage in Revelation — the final book of the Bible — that talks about such a mark. Chang says the most accurate translation of that passage, actually, is that the mark was part of a story that served as a metaphor for how the Roman Emperor Nero demanded his subjects bow down to him.

The passage is not a prophecy, Chang said, but rather a warning. “Don't let yourself get branded politically by allegiance to any one figure,” he said. “I will let the audience decide who that one figure is, [who] is most likely to be branding us these days.”

The videos were produced in partnership with the National Association of Evangelicals, COVID Collaborative, the Ad Council, Values Partnerships and Public Square Strategies, according to the "Christians and the Vaccine" website.

Chang blames three main forces for exploiting deep-seated evangelical distrust of secular institutions: conservative politicians, right-wing media and online social movements such as QAnon.

“It's a recipe for getting votes that, you know, in [the] case of Trump: ‘I will be the one that will protect you from all these malign institutions out there,’” Chang said. “And it turns out that actually broadcasting conspiracy theories and alarmist views of the world is a great way to get ratings.”

Chang then flipped the script of how a conservative evangelical might think about the vaccine, saying these three groups exploiting mistrust are the kinds of villains that biblical accounts describe Jesus talking about.

“These are external thieves and wolves,” he said.

Two of the most prominent evangelical backers of Trump — the Rev. Franklin Graham and the Rev. Robert Jeffress — have publicly encouraged Christians to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and Jeffress did an interview with Chang for his video series. Many other Christian leaders and organizations have done the same.

US President Donald Trump speaks following a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas, on January 12, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 12. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

But Chang said the past decade, and in particular the Trump presidency, has seen degraded evangelical trust in most American institutions — especially government, the media and public health experts — to a point of near totality.

“Once you remove institutions from the picture and you think we can't trust any of them, then you will believe anything,” he said.

Chang thinks the innate skepticism of evangelicals is actually a healthy thing. He was raised in a Bible church in Chicago and then studied at Harvard, where he earned a degree in government.

“My evangelical culture actually trained me to be a better citizen of Harvard because I was actually a more critical thinker. I was questioning things,” he said.

But he also said a weakness of evangelicalism, historically, has been that “in our own theology, we don't have a language or a place for institutions. We are so hyper-individualist in our conception of how human beings relate to God that it's just me and God.”

In other words, evangelicals are trained by their culture to be virtuous interpersonally but not systemically.

“You have this very bizarre reality,” he said. The same people “will talk about the government and Microsoft as Satan … but they can be at the individual level, to their next-door neighbor, some of the kindest, most charitable, most generous individuals in the world.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

    A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. The stampede began when large numbers of people trying to exit the site thronged a narrow tunnel-like passage, according to witnesses and video footage. “Masses of people were pushed into the same corner and a vortex was created,” a man identified only by his first name Dvir, told Israel Army Radio.

  • Florida passes voting law that includes restrictions on vote-by-mail and drop boxes

    Democratic state Rep. Omari Hardy blasted the legislation as "the revival of Jim Crow" in Florida.

  • Amazon to increase the pay of over 500,000 workers amid union battles

    Amazon will give workers a pay rise of between 50 cents and $3 as part of an early wage review, the retailer said on Wednesday.

  • US vows again to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes, cigars

    U.S. health regulators pledged again Thursday to try to ban menthol cigarettes, this time under pressure from African American groups to remove the mint flavor popular among Black smokers. The Food and Drug Administration has attempted several times to get rid of menthol but faced pushback from Big Tobacco, members of Congress and competing political interests in both the Obama and Trump administrations. Any menthol ban will take years to implement and will likely face legal challenges from tobacco companies.

  • Mask On or Off? Life Gets Back to Normal, and We're Rusty.

    Mark Rasch hopped on his bike Tuesday in Bethesda, Maryland, pedaled off for an afternoon ride and realized he forgot his mask. As he turned back for it, news came on the radio over his earbuds: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said masks were no longer required outdoors for fully vaccinated people unless they were in a crowd. Rasch, a lawyer, rode on, naked from nose to chin for the first time in a year. He reached nearby Georgetown and found he was nearly alone, in that almost everyone else there remained masked. “I wondered if there was a store I could go into without wearing a mask to buy a mask?” he said. Instead, he went home and told his wife, “Nothing is changing, but it’s happening quickly.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times It’s springtime of the pandemic. After the trauma of the past year, the quarantined are emerging into sunlight and beginning to navigate travel, classrooms and restaurants. And they are discovering that when it comes to returning to the old ways, many feel out of sorts. Do they shake hands? Hug? With or without a mask? It’s a confusion exacerbated by changing rules, state and federal, that vary by congressional district or even neighborhood, all while the very real threat of infection remains, in some places more than others. Many states and cities are scrambling to incorporate the agency’s new counsel into their own rules. New York has ended its curfew. In California, where masks remain recommended, authorities are looking to reconcile the clash of cues. “We have reviewed and support the CDC’s new masking recommendations and are working quickly to align California’s guidance with these common sense guidelines,” Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said in a statement. Dr. Susan Huang, of the University of California, Irvine, Medical School, explained the conflicted psychology as a function of rapidly changing risk and the difference in tolerance that individuals have for risk. At present, she said, most places have a foundation of people vaccinated but are not near the 80% that marks herd immunity — with no children inoculated. “We’re between the darkness and the light,” Huang said. She likened the psychology around masks and other behavior to the different approaches people take to changing their wardrobes at the end of winter: People who are more risk-averse continue to wear winter clothes on 50 degree days, where bigger risk-takers opt for shorts. “Eventually,” she said, “everyone will be wearing shorts.” It seems that this psychology may come to define the way the pandemic ebbs, revolving less around public dictate than personal comfort after a stark trauma. For many, the jurisdictional battle is internal, with head and heart clashing over the right personal policy. “I have hugged friends but in a very clumsy body posture,” said Shirley Lin, who lives in Fremont, California, where she works on business development at a mobile game company. “The bear hugs with the joyful scream will not be seen for a long, long time.” Her partner lost his mother to COVID-19. She died in August in St. Petersburg, Russia, at age 68. Lin, scarred, is dubious that the risk has passed. “I don’t think we can slack off on the proper social distancing and masking,” she said. But “we are much more optimistic.” Masks have also become so much more than mere barrier between germs and lungs. They can keep that too-chatty neighbor at bay or help the introvert hide in plain sight. And vanity? Goodbye to that. “It saves me having to put on sunscreen and wear lipstick,” said Sara Becker, an associate professor at the Brown University School of Public Health. She recently had an awkward transitional moment when she, her husband and two children went to an outdoor fire pit with vaccinated neighbors. “Someone offered me their hand, and I gave my elbow,” Becker said. She was “not quite ready for handshakes or hugs,” she explained, though “pre-COVID, I was definitely a hugger.” So was Dr. Shervin Assari, but he’s abstaining — at least for now, particularly after the past few weeks. His mother, who lives in Tehran, Iran, was just released from the hospital there after a dangerous bout with COVID-19, and Assari feels chastened anew. “I had an abstract idea about the risk, and now I really see the risk,” said Assari, who lives in Lakewood, California. He’s “half-vaccinated,” he said, “and terribly scared of COVID-19.” Assari, a public health expert, is trying to modulate his own behavior given the three different worlds he’s trying to navigate: the working-class neighborhood where he lives in South Los Angeles; his daughter’s elementary school; and the historically Black medical school, Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science, where he teaches family medicine. Each differs in culture. Most residents of his neighborhood wear masks but also seem to him respectful of individual choice. The elementary school maintains rigid standards with daily checklists to make sure no one is sick or at risk. And at the medical school, people religiously wear masks, even as the school roils with mistrust of the vaccination, despite the fact it trains doctors, nurses and others in the field. “It’s shocking; it’s very deep mistrust, not just moderate,” Assari said. The skepticism of the medical establishment was centuries in the making — like the infamous Tuskegee experiments — and he doubts it will end soon. But the mistrust at his school is different from that of conservatives: Vaccination may be slow among both groups, but white conservatives may be quicker to rip off their masks, if they wore them at all. “There’s none of that Tucker Carlson stuff here,” he said. Carlson, a talk-show host on Fox News, said on a recent show that having children wear a mask outside should “be illegal” and that “your response should be no different than seeing someone beat a kid at Walmart” and to call the police. (Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser for COVID, promptly shot back on CNN, “I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre.”) In San Francisco, Huntley Barad, a retired entrepreneur, ventured out with his wife this week, and they took their first walk without masks in more than a year. “We walked down the Great Highway,” he said. “We’re ready to poke our heads out from underneath our rock and perhaps find a restaurant with a nice outdoor table setup — on a warmish night, if possible.” But he said that their plans for a date night weren’t firm, much like the conflicting guidance and behavior of a nation itself. “Nothing definite yet,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Vaccine Skepticism Was Viewed as a Knowledge Problem. It's Actually About Gut Beliefs.

    For years, scientists and doctors have treated vaccine skepticism as a knowledge problem. If patients were hesitant to get vaccinated, the thinking went, they simply needed more information. But as public health officials now work to convince Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible, new social science research suggests that a set of deeply held beliefs is at the heart of many people’s resistance, complicating efforts to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. “The instinct from the medical community was, ‘If only we could educate them,’” said Dr. Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, who studies vaccine skepticism. “It was patronizing and, as it turns out, not true.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times About one-third of U.S. adults are still resisting vaccines. Polling shows that Republicans make up a substantial part of that group. Given how deeply the country is divided by politics, it is perhaps not surprising that they have dug in, particularly with a Democrat in the White House. But political polarization is only part of the story. In recent years, public health researchers have teamed with social psychologists to look more deeply into the “why” behind vaccine hesitancy. They wanted to find out whether there was anything that vaccine skeptics had in common, in order to better understand how to persuade them. They borrowed a concept from social psychology — the idea that a small set of moral intuitions form the foundations upon which complex moral worldviews are constructed — and applied it to their study of vaccine skepticism. What they discovered was a clear set of psychological traits offering a new lens through which to understand skepticism — and potentially new tools for public health officials scrambling to try to persuade people to get vaccinated. Omer and a team of scientists found that skeptics were much more likely than nonskeptics to have a highly developed sensitivity for liberty — the rights of individuals — and to have less deference to those in positions of power. Skeptics were also twice as likely to care a lot about the “purity” of their bodies and their minds. They disapprove of things they consider disgusting, and the mindset defies neat categorization: It could be religious — halal or kosher — or entirely secular, like people who care deeply about toxins in foods or in the environment. Scientists have found similar patterns among skeptics in Australia and Israel, and in a broad sample of vaccine-hesitant people in 24 countries in 2018. “At the root are these moral intuitions — these gut feelings — and they are very strong,” said Jeff Huntsinger, a social psychologist at Loyola University Chicago who studies emotion and decision-making and collaborated with Omer’s team. “It’s very hard to override them with facts and information. You can’t reason with them in that way.” These qualities tend to predominate among conservatives, but they are present among liberals too. They are also present among people with no politics at all. Kasheem Delesbore, a warehouse worker in northeastern Pennsylvania, is neither conservative nor liberal. He does not consider himself political and has never voted. But he is skeptical of the vaccines — along with many institutions of American power. Delesbore, 26, has seen information online that a vaccine might harm his body. He is not sure what to make of it. But his faith in God gives him confidence: Whatever happens is God’s will. There is little he can do to influence it. (Manufacturers of the three vaccines approved for emergency use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they are safe.) The vaccines have also raised a fundamental question of power. There are many things in Delesbore’s life that he does not control. Not the schedule at the warehouse where he works. Or the way he is treated by the customers at his other job, a Burger King. The decision about whether to get vaccinated, he believes, should be one of them. “I have that choice to decide whether I put something in my own body,” Delesbore said. “Anybody should.” Delesbore has had many jobs, most of them through temporary agencies — at a park concession stand, at an auto parts warehouse, at a FedEx warehouse and at a frozen food warehouse. He is sometimes overcome by a sense that he will never be able to get beyond the stress of living paycheck to paycheck. He remembers once breaking down to his parents. “I told them, what am I supposed to do?” he said. “How are we supposed to make a living? Buy a house and start a family? How?” Like many people interviewed for this article, Delesbore spends a lot of time online. He is hungry to make sense of the world, but it often seems rigged, and it is hard to trust things. He is especially suspicious of how fast the vaccines were developed. He used to work at a factory of the drug company Sanofi, so he knows a bit about the process. He believes there is a lot that Americans are not being told. Vaccines are just one small piece of the picture. Conspiratorial thinking is another predictor of vaccine hesitancy, according to the 2018 study. Conspiracy theories can be comforting, a way to get one’s bearings during rapid change in the culture or the economy, by providing narratives that bring order. They are finding fertile ground because of a decadeslong decline in trust in government and a sharp rise in inequality that has led to a sense, among many Americans, that the government is no longer working on their behalf. “There’s a whole world of secrets and stuff that we don’t see in our everyday lives,” Delesbore said. “It’s politics, it’s entertainment, it’s history. Everything is a facade.” The moral preference for liberty and individual rights that the social psychologists found to be common among skeptics has been strengthened by the country’s deepening political polarization. Branden Mirro, a Republican in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, has been skeptical of nearly everything concerning the pandemic. He believes that mask requirements impinge on his rights and does not plan to get vaccinated. In fact, he sees the very timing of the virus as suspicious. “This whole thing was a sham,” he said. “They planned it to cause mass panic and get Trump out of office.” Mirro, who is 30, grew up in a large Italian American family in northeastern Pennsylvania. His father owned a landscaping business and later invested in real estate. His mother battled a yearslong addiction to methamphetamine. He said she died this year with fentanyl in her bloodstream. From an early age, politics was an outlet that brought meaning and importance. He has volunteered for presidential campaigns, watched inaugurations and gone to rallies for Donald Trump. He even went to Washington on Jan. 6, the day of the riot at the U.S. Capitol. He said that he went because he wanted to stand up for his freedoms and that he did not go inside the Capitol or support the violence that happened. He also said he believed that Democrats have been hypocritical in how they responded to that event, compared with the unrest in cities last summer following the murder of George Floyd. Democrats, he said, used to fight for things that were good. He has a picture of John F. Kennedy up on his wall. But they have become dangerous, he said, “canceling” people and creating racial divisions by what he sees as a relentless emphasis on racial differences. “This isn’t the country I grew up in,” he said. “I have a love for this country, but it’s turning into something ugly.” Vaccine skeptics are sometimes just as wary of the medical establishment as they are about the government. Brittany Richey, a tutor in Las Vegas, does not want to get one of the vaccines because she does not trust the drug companies that produced them. She pointed to studies that she said described pharmaceutical companies paying doctors to suppress unfavorable trial results. She keeps a folder on her computer of them. Richey said that when she was 19, she was put into a line of girls waiting for the HPV vaccine, which protects against cervical and other cancers, after a routine doctor’s appointment. She said she did not fully understand what the shot was and why she was being asked to get it. “That’s not informed consent; that’s coercion,” said Richey, who is now 33. Richey is also worried about the ingredients of the vaccines. She is trying to get pregnant, and she knows that pregnant women were excluded from vaccine trials. She does not want to risk it. A portion of those who are hesitant will eventually get vaccinated. According to Drew Linzer, director of the polling firm Civiqs, fewer people are unsure about the vaccines now than in the fall, but the percentage of hard noes has remained fairly constant. As of last week, about 7% say they are unsure, he said, and about 24% say they will never take it. Mary Beth Sefton, a retired nurse in Wyoming, Michigan, who is a moderate conservative, is not opposed to all vaccines; she usually gets a flu shot. But she worries that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed so quickly that there might be side effects that have not surfaced yet. So she has not gotten a vaccine yet despite being eligible for several months. Sefton, who is 73 and describes herself as a person who “doesn’t like being told what to do,” says the politicization of the virus has made it hard to find information she trusts. “The polarization makes it much harder to figure out what is real,” she said. She thinks she might eventually get a vaccine. Her husband is bedridden, and she is his primary caregiver. And she would be cut off from some in her family if she remains unvaccinated. But she is nervous. “I still feel exceedingly cautious,” she said. “It is a basic gut feeling.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Harris, Jill Biden dress for history and unity at Congress speech

    History was made at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday night when two women - Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - sat behind the president during his annual address to the nation. Prabal Gurung, who designed Harris's off-white suit, seized the moment, announcing on Twitter that Harris was wearing a "Hand Tailored Double Crepe Cream Suit and Ivory Silk Charmeuse Camisole," which was "made in New York City, at the Prabal Gurung Atelier, and designed for power moments in history." Harris, the child of immigrants from India and Jamaica, wore the suit by Gurung, an immigrant from Nepal who was born in Singapore, to listen to a speech in which President Joe Biden appealed for a shift in immigration policy.

  • Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills nearly 40

    A stampede broke out early Friday at a Jewish religious festival attended by tens of thousands of people in northern Israel, killing nearly 40 people and leaving some 150 hospitalized, medical officials said. Tens of thousands of people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gather each year to honor Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “great tragedy,” and said everyone was praying for the victims.

  • Rudy Giuliani defiant, a day after FBI raid of home, office

    Rudy Giuliani sought to discredit the federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine on Thursday, a day after agents raided his home and office. Giuliani said the 6 a.m. search, which he said involved seven FBI agents, was unnecessary because he offered for two years to provide federal prosecutors his electronic devices and to “talk it over with them.” “They won't explain to me what they're looking into for two years,” Giuliani said in an evening appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

  • Trevor Lawrence goes No. 1 in 2021 NFL draft; Zach Wilson goes No. 2 to Jets

    While success is never guaranteed, many scouts consider Lawrence the most sure-fire quarterback prospect to enter the league since Andrew Luck in 2012.

  • NFL draft: Eagles trade with Cowboys to take WR DeVonta Smith at No. 10

    The NFC East rivals struck a deal Thursday night.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Tucker Carlson twice called MSNBC anchor Joy Reid the 'race lady' during his Tuesday show. She wasn't talking about race.

    "Here's the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work," Carlson said, referring to Reid. Reid did not mention race in the clip.

  • CDC urges states to remove vaccination card templates from the web

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned states in recent weeks to remove templates of vaccination cards from the web due to forgery concerns, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Posts and comments in online anti-vaccination and conspiracy forums have included instructions on how to create fake vaccination cards using the online templates. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some of the instructions include guidance on how thick the cardboard paper being used should be, and how to create convincing stick-on labels, according to NBC. The big picture: While the federal government has indicated that it won't mandate vaccine passports, many universities, colleges and businesses will likely require proof of vaccination for those returning to campuses and offices. By and large, many institutions will rely on people showing their paper CDC cards as proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine, per NBC.What they're saying: "CDC has consistently advised states not to post the vaccine card template publicly," Kate Grusich, CDC spokesperson, said in a statement, according to NBC.Go deeper: COVID vaccine passports: The good is better than the perfect.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Making progress with ankle rehab is 'like a drug for me'

    Prescott is making progress from his ankle injury every day, and he's enjoying every minute.

  • 'Jeopardy!' contestant 'horrified' over racist hand gesture accusation, condemns white supremacy

    "Jeopardy!" winner Kelly Donohue says he didn't do a racist hand gesture as more than 450 former contestants write open letter to producers asking for apology.

  • Willow Smith says she's polyamorous. Here's why the 20-year-old's admission is so important.

    Willow Smith is polyamorous and proud.

  • NFL draft: 49ers end the suspense with the third pick, take North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

    The 49ers finally ended a big mystery on Thursday night with the third pick.

  • What We Know About the Killing of Brown in North Carolina

    The killing of a 42-year-old Black man in coastal North Carolina by sheriff’s deputies is being scrutinized by state and federal authorities, and Gov. Roy Cooper has called for a special prosecutor to take over the case from a local district attorney. Last week’s fatal shooting of the man, Andrew Brown Jr., while he was apparently driving away from deputies who were trying to execute drug-related search and arrest warrants, is drawing a lot of attention, coming so soon after the shooting deaths of Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago and Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio. Anger and frustration are mounting as Brown’s family, backed by public officials, seeks the release of the body-camera footage of his final moments, and as the names of the officers involved have not been released. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Here’s what we know about Brown's death: What happened? Just before 8:30 a.m. on April 21, deputies with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, dressed in tactical gear, drove down a residential street and arrived at a home in Elizabeth City, video footage shows. Moments later, several shots were fired at Brown. (The video was obtained by WAVY, a Virginia-based television station, through a public-records request.) A 20-second snippet of a deputy’s body-camera footage was released to Brown’s family and their lawyer, who called it an “execution.” A private autopsy, paid for by his family, showed that he was hit by five bullets and killed by a shot to the head. The family’s lawyer said Brown was sitting inside his car, hands “firmly on the wheel,” when gunshots were fired. He did not appear to be holding a weapon and was driving away as the police continued shooting. But the local prosecutor said the footage showed that Brown was trying to escape and that his car struck deputies, who then began shooting. Have the police explained why they opened fire? The Pasquotank County sheriff said deputies had been executing an arrest warrant on felony drug charges, but he did not reveal how many deputies were on the scene, how many of them opened fire and how many rounds were fired. The shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The local version of a SWAT team, accompanied by deputies from another agency, was executing the arrest warrant when Brown was shot, the authorities said. Only a small share of officer-involved fatalities occur in these raids. But in a country where 4 in 10 adults have guns in their homes, they are the most combustible, and the police often use major shows of force to take these actions. Brown’s family was told that no drugs or weapons had been retrieved from the property or the car, their lawyer said last week. And their legal team has not yet seen the search warrant that officials say was being executed at the time of the shooting. Why hasn’t the body-camera footage been released? In North Carolina, police body-camera videos can be released to the public only with a judge’s approval. Anyone may request the release of a video, although some stakeholders can object to its release or ask for sections to be blurred, said Frayda Bluestein, a professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina. The sheriff said he wants body-camera video made public, and the county lawyer has filed a petition for the release of the videos. On Tuesday, Cooper, a Democrat, also called for the video’s release. A group of media outlets, including The New York Times, also petitioned for its release. But a judge Wednesday declined to release the footage, agreeing with a prosecutor to delay its public airing for at least 30 days. Although some body-camera footage is released almost immediately, it’s not unusual for there to be a delay in the release. What happened to the officers involved? In an office with 55 full-time deputies, seven have been placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting. The names of those involved are not publicly known. At Wednesday's hearing, a lawyer for the deputies said the killing was justified. The FBI on Tuesday announced that it was starting a civil rights investigation into the shooting by the agency’s Charlotte field office, which will work with federal prosecutors and the civil rights division of the Justice Department. What has the reaction been in the community? Elizabeth City is a historic town of about 18,000 people in the northeast corner of the state. Its mayor and its police chief are Black, as are 50% of its residents. There have been peaceful demonstrations there since the day of the shooting. Residents have been demanding that body-camera footage be released to the public. On Tuesday, though, officials in Elizabeth City and surrounding Pasquotank County established curfews from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. “I feel like we are targeted,” said Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who was wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt while speaking at a City Council meeting last week. “I’m afraid as a Black man walking around in this city, driving my car down the road, trying to make sure that I’m driving the speed limit, trying to make sure that I wear my seat belt, trying to make sure that I do everything right, because I don’t want an officer to get behind me.” What can we expect to happen next? The state bureau of investigation will continue its inquiry, and the findings of an official government autopsy could be publicly released. A funeral for Brown will be held Monday in Elizabeth City, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passes $35 billion water infrastructure bill

    The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved the first major infrastructure bill in this Congress that would authorize over $35 billion to upgrade the country's drinking and wastewater systems, a rare bipartisan show of support as the lawmakers remain divided over other infrastructure investments. The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which passed 89-2, would give the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding for grant programs and revolving loan funds to help communities upgrade aging infrastructure, invest in new technologies and support disadvantaged communities. Democrats hope it will help advance President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which is focused on transforming the United States into a clean energy economy, while Republicans said its success shows an appetite for legislation focused on more traditional infrastructure investments.