Former Pataskala horse riding instructor gets 36 months in prison for sex offenses

A fomer Patakala area horse riding instructor was found guilty of two sex offenses in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

William Sheets, 42, of Gahanna, was found guilty of one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.

According to an indictment filed in Licking County in April, the horse trainer and instructor was alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a minor between Dec. 12 and March 18. Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells said Sheets was giving the victim, a 14-year-old, horse riding instructions from his home on Smoke Road.

Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual battery were dismissed in the case.

Judge David Branstool sentenced Sheets to 36 months in prison for the charges. He was granted five days of credit for time served in jail. Sheets was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service monthly until his fees and court costs are paid.

Upon release from priosn, Sheets is required to complete five years of post-release community control. He's also required to register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he must register with the sheriff's office every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

