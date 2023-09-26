Former Paterson Mayor Joey Torres was just indicted on a contempt charge. This is why

PATERSON — Former Mayor Joey Torres was indicted Tuesday on a criminal contempt-of-court charge, stemming from his effort to seek a new term in the city's 2022 election, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said.

What does the indictment say?

A state grand jury in Trenton decided that Torres, 64, violated a 2017 court order that banned him from seeking or holding public office when he sought to run for mayor in 2022, prompting a new charge of criminal contempt in the fourth degree. The 2017 order followed Torres' guilty plea to conspiracy to commit official misconduct in the second degree.

The new indictment, handed up Tuesday, stems from an investigation by the the Corruption Bureau of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, officials said.

From 2022: Judge rejects Joey Torres’ bid to run for Paterson mayor

What happened?

Torres pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit official misconduct in 2017 after he admitted that, as mayor, he directed city employees to perform work at a private warehouse leased by his daughter and nephew for a liquor distribution business, while the employees’ overtime pay was covered by Paterson taxpayers. Torres was sentenced to five years in state prison in that case and served 13 months.

Contempt charges levied: Joey Torres vows ‘a good fight’ after state files charges for running for mayor

After his plea, Torres agreed to and signed a forfeiture order that barred him from holding public office or public employment in New Jersey — with a stipulation that he would face contempt charges if he violated the order.

Torres announced his plans to seek the Paterson mayoralty on Feb. 12, 2022. On March 4, 2022, Torres submitted nominating positions to the Paterson city clerk, who rejected them. Torres then filed a lawsuit seeking to have his petitions accepted. The grand jury saw those actions as violating the 2017 agreement, the Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

“It takes remarkable brashness to flout a state court order and then attempt to strong-arm the city clerk, via civil litigation, into allowing an impermissible campaign to proceed,” Platkin said in a statement. “That is bold. And, according to the grand jury, it is also indictable.”

The charge Torres faces carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Joey Torres: Former Paterson NJ mayor indicted on contempt charge