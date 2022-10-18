Former Paterson police officer indicted on domestic violence charges

A grand jury delivered an indictment against Joseph Tuminelli, a former Paterson police officer and city resident, who was charged with domestic violence offenses last year, adding to a barrage of scandals that have plagued the city's police department.

The panel upheld prosecutors' February 2021 charges of domestic aggravated assault and stalking against the 28-year-old Tuminelli, who will also face a harassment charge not included in the indictment.

Following the accusations, Tuminelli was placed on unpaid suspension, temporarily nixing the officer's reported $33,873 salary, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh last year. However, in Tuesday's announcement, Passaic County prosecutors referred to him as a "former member of the Paterson Police Department."

Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale could not immediately confirm whether Tuminelli had been officially terminated.

However, early last year, he expressed full confidence that proceedings against the accused officer would be above board, saying, “the prosecutor’s office is extremely thorough in their handling of domestic violence investigations,” adding, “they do not let these things linger.”

More Paterson news:In reversal, Paterson school board approves pay hikes for top brass

Tuminelli was new to the force when the allegations dropped, having been hired the previous July and was still subject to probationary employment when he was charged just seven months later, NorthJersey.com previously reported.

At the time of his hiring, Tuminelli ranked high on a civil service list, which the city utilized for new recruits after a slew of accusations rattled public trust in the department, including the so-called "robbery squad" of five officers who eventually pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting they ran a rogue outfit that shook down residents and other victims for money.

Last year, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office found no grounds for criminal charges in a December 2020 excessive force claim by Garfield resident Desyiah Leak, who claimed Officer Kendry Tineo-Restituyo punched her during a traffic stop, and referred the matter back to the department for internal review. Meanwhile charges against Tineo and Officer Kevin Patino, who were both indicted in an alleged attack on Osamah Alsaidi that same month, are currently pending in federal court.

Story continues

Speziale did not respond to comment on the status of Leak's internal affairs complaint.

In yet another maneuver for the department, Sayegh terminated former Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora last month, accusing him of having “No plan, no vision, no strategy,” and appointed Paterson police veteran Englebert Ribeiro to the role in an acting capacity.

“One of the things we have to do is rebuild the relationship with the community,” Ribeiro said during an interview at the time of his appointment. “We lost that trust. I want to build it back up.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ex-Paterson cop indicted on domestic violence charges