Former Paterson police sergeant seeks acquittal — or a new trial in corruption case

PATERSON — The former city police sergeant convicted of corruption charges two weeks ago is seeking a new trial or his acquittal.

Michael Cheff filed a notice in United States District Court on Thursday declaring his intention to contest the verdict against him. Cheff faces a maximum of 30 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to deprive persons of their civil rights and falsifying reports.

Five rogue cops, who previously admitted robbing and beating people they illegally stopped while patrolling the streets of Paterson, testified against Cheff in the trial, accusing the sergeant of helping them conceal their crimes and sometimes taking a portion of the money they stole.

Paterson activists: Rogue cops’ testimony took public behind ‘blue wall of silence’

Cheff had maintained his innocence but did not take the witness stand in the trial. The notice filed by Cheff on Thursday sets a proposed schedule during the next five weeks for his lawyer, John Lynch, and the United States Attorney’s Office to file written briefs on whether he should be acquitted or get a new trial. Lynch on Thursday said his motion would be based on the contention that the guilty verdict was not supported by the evidence presented at the trial. The lawyer said he would provide more details in his written briefs.

The U.S. Attorney’sOffice declined to comment on Cheff’s impending motion.

United States District Judge Katharine Hayden has scheduled the sentencing of Cheff’s five co-conspirators — Jonathan Bustios, Daniel Pent, Eudy Ramos, Frank Toledo and Matthew Torres — for July 26. The five were convicted more than two years ago, but their prison terms were delayed so they could participate in the Cheff trial.

Cheff’s sentencing is scheduled for July 27. It was not immediately clear whether the notice Cheff filed Thursday would delay the sentencing proceedings.

The jury deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days before rendering its verdict. Twice the jury told the court that it was at an impasse on deciding whether Cheff was guilty of the conspiracy charge. But the jurors ended up reaching guilty verdicts on both counts of the indictment on May 26.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ police misconduct: Ex-Paterson cop contests corruption case verdict