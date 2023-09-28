Former Paterson resident gets two years in prison for mail theft, stolen checks

A former Paterson resident was sentenced to more than two years in prison for bank fraud conspiracy charges, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Brandon Mancebo, 24, had already pleaded guilty during a videoconference to possession of stolen mail and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

District Judge Kevin McNulty imposed the sentence in Newark federal court on Wednesday.

Mancebo and others conspired to break into U.S. Postal Service collection boxes in Bergen, Hudson and Morris counties and steal mail. They agreed to fraudulently deposit stolen checks into bank accounts associated with members of the conspiracy, even though they were not payees on the checks. Members of the conspiracy then withdrew funds from those accounts, according to court documents.

Mancebo was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $106,374 and forfeiture of $2,025.

The thefts happened throughout 2018 and the four defendants successfully stole about $83,470 among multiple fraudulent deposits and will have to pay back that amount to the federal government.

