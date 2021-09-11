Former patients testify against Kraynak

Sep. 11—jstrawser@dailyitem.com

WILLIAMSPORT — A former patient of Dr. Raymond Kraynak said she sought treatment for addiction seven days after the doctor was arrested in 2017.

On the third day of the federal trial against Kraynak on Friday, Jennifer Diamond, 42, of Mount Carmel, testified that she had an appointment scheduled to have pain medication refilled by Kraynak on Dec. 28, 2017, but the doctor was arrested and she was out of pills.

"I couldn't afford to keep up with the amount of pills I was taking," Diamond testified, noting she wouldn't be able to find a doctor to prescribe her the pills nor would she be able to find them on the streets illegally.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak, 64, was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin. The prescription practices resulted in the death of five people, authorities said.

The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. No doctor in all of Pennsylvania prescribed more doses of opioids in the 19 months leading into July 2017 than Kraynak's 2,792,490.

Diamond testified she originally needed the pills for pain as well as anxiety, but she quickly became addicted. She needed them again in 2016 following a car accident, but she was still addicted — and prescribed even more pills — a year late.

"I liked the way they made me feel," she said. "I'm ashamed of that."

She said she would get a month's supply but would run out before the next appointment. She said she would either attempt to make it stretch, borrow pills from other patients or deal with the withdrawal symptoms. She said she once borrowed her neighbor's pills to pass a pill count at Kraynak's office.

Story continues

She never went back to Kraynak to ask for an early refill because, she said, "I didn't want to mess up a good thing."

The appointments with Kraynak were "really quick — only in there for a couple of minutes," she said.

Kraynak scheduled appointments early in the morning for patients and Diamond said she and other patients would be waiting in line at the Community Pharmacy to open. They would barter and trade different pills while waiting in line or after the prescription was filled.

Her addiction costs her jobs, relationships and custody of her children, she testified.

Sister: Kraynak should know better

Diamond and her sister Jessica Maccarella, of Blackwood, N.J., both testified that a doctor in Kraynak's position and expertise should be able to recognize that his prescribing practices are harmful, can lead to addiction and be able to recognize when patients become addicts and lie about their habits of abusing pills.

"He should know better," said Maccarella.

Maccarella testified that she knew her sister had a problem. She was always impaired, never thinking straight, constantly falling asleep with cigarettes in her hand and setting blankets on fire.

Through tears, Maccarella said she put money aside to pay for Diamond's funeral expenses and started asking her what she wanted to do with the children after she died. Maccarella said she called Kraynak's office to voice her concerns.

"I was desperate, I was angry, I didn't know what else to do," she said. "It wasn't a matter of if (she was going to die), it was a matter of when."

After Kraynak was arrested, Maccarella testified that Diamond called her in a panic. Soon after, Diamond checked into a rehab center and has been clean and sober ever since, she said.

"She's my best friend again," Maccarella said. "There are no words for how proud of her I am."

Mother found her daughter

Gale Klimowicz, of Coal Township, testified that she stopped going to Kraynak for her medical appointments because he never did routine things like blood pressure or even weight checks. Her daughter Melanie Klimowicz, 32, was also a patient of Kraynak and was addicted to pain pills before she became clean and sober.

Like Maccarella, Klimowicz testified that she called Kraynak's office with her concerns and even confronted the doctor at his office. When she told him another doctor was arrested for criminal prescribing practices elsewhere, Kraynak shut the conversation down, she said.

The prescriptions continued until Klimowicz found her daughter passed out on the couch, having overdosed on Christmas Eve 2016.

After being revived at the hospital, Melanie began treatment for her addiction. It was a "horrible" experience for both mother and daughter, but she's "totally different now," said Gale Klimowicz.

"I'm very proud of her," she said. "I tell her that all the time."

Evonne Groody, a former patient, testified she had been prescribed pain medication by Kraynak for an infection as well as pain for a neck and finger injury. She never told Kraynak she was addicted.

"The appointment was the only thing I looked forward to," she said.

She said she has been sober since February 2020. The withdrawal of her pain medication made her feel like she wanted to die, she said.

On the second day of the trial on Thursday, former patient Candice Adzema and pharmacist Jennifer Klinger also provided testimony.

Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.

The trial continues on Monday at 9:30 a.m. The trial is anticipated to last approximately four weeks, excluding Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.