Former Patterson man who sexually abused, impregnated 11-year-old girl granted parole

A former Patterson man who sexually abused and impregnated an 11-year-old girl has been granted parole from prison, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

From 1999 to 2000, Richard Fuentes Revelez, now 66, repeatedly sexually abused the victim, the daughter of his then live-in girlfriend and mother of two of his younger children.

Even after the victim gave birth to Revelez’s child, he continued to abuse her, according to a press release from the DAs office.

The abuse was reported to law enforcement when school officials looked into the victim’s absences and learned of her childbirth.

Investigating detectives interviewed the victim, who revealed Revelez had been sexually abusing her and was the father of her child. A search warrant of their home uncovered sexually explicit photos of the victim, according to the press release.

Revelez pleaded no contest to lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age and admitted to a “strike” enhancement. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

During Revelez’s fourth parole hearing in December, the parole board cited his good track record of institutional behavior during his 22 years in prison, his solid work ethic while incarcerated, and his “pro-active” participation in many self-help programs among its reasons for granting him parole, according to the press release.

In addition, board members felt that Revelez expressed genuine remorse for his actions and exhibited sufficient insight and self-awareness of his crimes. They said Ravelez has remained sober and has well-developed post-release plans, including support from various individuals in the community, according to the press release.

The board’s decision is subject to review and does not become final for 120 days, at which time the governor has 30 days to review the board’s decision and could reverse it.

If Revelez is released, the conditions of his parole require that he live in transitional housing outside of Stanislaus County, submit to random drug and alcohol testing, and have no contact with the victim or the child he fathered with her.