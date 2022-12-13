Former Peabody Police Sergeant found guilty of 2019 domestic violence assault

A former Peabody Police Sergeant was found guilty of a 2019 domestic assault, strangulation in Salem District Court on Monday

Brendan O’Brien was accused of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and violation of a restraining order.

“Today after careful consideration, a jury found former Sergeant Brendan O’Brien guilty of three criminal counts following a two-day trial last week,” Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin said in a statement. “The actions of former Sergeant Brendan O’Brien were inexcusable and unacceptable for anyone, let alone a member of the Peabody Police Department.”

Officials say Sergeant O’Brien was placed on administrative leave on August 24, 2019 following allegations from a female victim. He was charged with numerous crimes and was issued a restraining order. He resigned from the department on September 1, 2020.

“I would like to thank the officers who worked on this case, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the victim who never wavered in this matter and endured the events of that day, as well as several years of court dates, before finally getting justice,” Chief Griffin said. “Our department strongly condemns any form of domestic violence and works diligently to support victims of these crimes.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW